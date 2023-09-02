Subscribe
Previous / F1 Italian GP: Sainz stuns Verstappen for Monza pole Next / Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Leclerc: Slipstream would have given Ferrari F1 Italian GP front row lockout

Charles Leclerc reckons he could have helped Ferrari lock out the front row of the grid for Formula 1’s 2023 Italian Grand Prix had he picked up a slipstream.

Matt Kew
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Having set the fastest middle sector of the Q3 shootout, Carlos Sainz led the Ferrari attack on home soil as the Spaniard bagged pole position at Monza courtesy of a 1m20.294s effort.

That placed him 0.013 seconds ahead of Red Bull's defending two-time champion Max Verstappen, while Leclerc was 0.067s shy of top spot as he headed the second row of the grid in front of Mercedes racer George Russell.

To cement pole position, both Scuderia drivers also escaped a sporting reprimand from the FIA for exceeding the maximum permitted lap time for their slow out-laps during Q1.

But Leclerc reckoned the result could have improved further and he would have been able to leapfrog Verstappen had he gained a slipstream for his final flying lap, as Sainz did receive.

“My feeling can only be amazing with the Tifosi," said the Monegasque.

“Of course, on my side I'm a bit disappointed. I obviously wanted to be first but seeing that Carlos is P1 is great for Ferrari.

“He has done an incredible job all weekend. I've been struggling quite a bit more: FP1, FP2, FP3 and qualifying I managed to put everything together, so I was really happy.

“Unfortunately, in Q3 I didn't have a slipstream. That probably cost us one position at least, but it's life. We should be happy, especially on my side. I've been struggling a lot.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said he remains “convinced” drivers are better off without a slipstream at Monza given the potential for the turbulent air to upset the cars through the corners. Verstappen also ran without a tow.

Sainz added: “Honestly, it's been such an intense qualifying, especially Q3. We all three went for it, we were very, very on the limit.

“And in that last lap, I knew I had some lap time to come in Ascari and Parabolica, and I went for it. It worked well, because I really pushed hard in that last lap.”

Looking to the race, Sainz said: “I give you everything to hold on to that P1.

“A good start, a good first turn and see if we can battle Max - normally in the long runs he's quicker but I'm going to give it all.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

F1 Italian GP: Sainz stuns Verstappen for Monza pole

Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Formula 1
Italian GP

Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Italian GP

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole

Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole

Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction

Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction

Formula 1
Italian GP

Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Latest news

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza Why Monza F1 qualifying has moved away from chaotic slipstream bonanza

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

F2 FIA F2
Monza

F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

F2 FIA F2
Monza

Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move Wolff: Mercedes will wait until after FRECA to decide Antonelli F2 move

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe