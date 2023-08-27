Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Next / Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain

Charles Leclerc says he only kept going with his damaged Ferrari in the Formula 1 Dutch GP in the hope that rain would create a chance to score some points.

Adam Cooper
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Leclerc had a collision with Oscar Piastri on the damp first lap of the race before diving into the pits for a switch to intermediates, which proved to be slow as the crew wasn't ready with his tyres.

The team could do nothing about the damage to his floor, and data indicated that he gradually lost more downforce as the race progressed.

He tumbled down the order and, shortly after being demoted to 16th by rookie Liam Lawson, he was called in to retire the car.

Although it did rain again late in the race, it wouldn't have helped Leclerc's cause by that stage.

"Already at the first lap when we had the damage I could feel much more than the guys were telling me on the radio," he said.

"Initially it was five to 10 points [of downforce] was what I've been told, but obviously then we realised it was more than 60, and more than 60 is a different category. After that, after the first lap, it was all uphill.

"We were just waiting for some rain, to be honest. Obviously, it's very tricky to drive a car with 60 points less in the rain, but it also adds a lot of chaos, and you can do something different than others and maybe score one or two points.

"Every point counts, so we didn't want to give up too early. Then we understood that the rain wouldn't come, even though now it came, but it would have been too late."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Regarding the clash with Piastri, he said: "We were in wet conditions with slicks, it was such a slight touch but for some reason, it had huge consequences on my car, so a shame."

Leclerc's life was made even more difficult by his slow lap one pitstop, but he had no regrets about making a late call to come in.

"I did call for it, in the last corner, so very late," he said. "But obviously looking at the [weather] situation in the last corner I was very sure that even if we had lost five or six seconds at the pitstop, we would recover them during one lap easily.

"I expected to lose some time, we could have optimised it as a team just for the guys to be ready a little bit earlier in those types of situations, but apart from that I think it was the right choice."

Read Also:

Leclerc admitted that Zandvoort was one of the toughest race of what has already been a difficult season for him.

"In terms of results obviously with a DNF like this it's not good, but it's been an extremely difficult weekend," he said.

"In terms of balance, it is probably the most difficult weekend of the season and driveability of the car, so we need to look into it, because the last two or three races were getting better on that side of things - and for some reason it was not this weekend." 

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment"

Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment"

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment" Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment"

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in

Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in

Formula 1

Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Latest news

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Indy IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

F2 FIA F2
Zandvoort

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

WEC WEC
Fuji

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe