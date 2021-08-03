Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

By:

Charles Leclerc believes Lance Stroll was “unrealistic” in his Hungary Formula 1 move that caused their race-ending accident at Turn 1, feeling it was “not really a small mistake”.

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

Stroll ran into the side of Leclerc's Ferrari in damp conditions at the opening corner after misjudging his braking point, leaving both cars with damage that forced them to retire.

The collision sent Leclerc into the path of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, who was spun and left with bodywork damage that compromised the rest of his race en route to finishing 11th.

Stroll was hit with a five-place grid penalty for the next race at Spa for causing an avoidable accident.

Leclerc was unhappy with the incident, saying that it was unrealistic for Stroll to have attempted the lunge as he did. Stroll did explain after the race that he made positioned his car trying to avoid contact.

"I know that sometimes small mistakes can have big consequences," Leclerc said.

"I think though this time, it's not really a small mistake. I couldn't see Lance in my mirrors and he was five or six positions back so it was quite unrealistic for him to try anything there.

"But it's life, it happens. Very frustrating. [I've been] quite unlucky on my side, this first part of the season, but it's like this and will focus to to have a better second part of the season."

Read Also:

Leclerc and Ricciardo had looked set to exit Turn 1 running second and third after a separate crash had seen a number of the other lead cars tangle.

Asked if he felt he could have won the race without the crash, having seen Esteban Ocon score a shock victory for Alpine, Leclerc replied: " With the 'if', a lot of things would have been possible.

"Looking at other cars in front I feel like, if the pace was there, yes, I think the pace was there to challenge for a win.

"Obviously with a shunt in the first lap, it is very difficult to know where we will have gone from there."

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto was equally frustrated by the accident, particularly after Leclerc had avoided the melee involving Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

"Charles had a good start, [he] was cautious to make sure to not damage the car, he was in a good position," Binotto said.

"The first corner [had] almost already concluded, but the accident happened. I think somehow [it was] really a stupid accident. I don't think such things should happen, but that's the way it is."

shares
comments

Related video

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid

Previous article

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

21 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid

1 h
4
SCCA

RACE: Pro Miata Challenge debuts at Mid America

5
NASCAR Cup

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'

Latest news
Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"
Formula 1

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

38m
How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid
Formula 1

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid

1 h
The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

3 h
Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands
Video Inside
Formula 1

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

4 h
Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked engine can be repaired
Video Inside
Formula 1

Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked engine can be repaired

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Masi explains why drivers landed T-shirt reprimands 00:57
Formula 1
5m

Formula 1: Masi explains why drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

Formula 1: Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked engine can be repaired 00:56
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked engine can be repaired

Formula 1: Ocon didn't feel 00:48
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Ocon didn't feel "rusty" fighting for first win since GP3 in 2015

Formula 1: Ferrari believes guilty rivals should pay for crash damage 01:02
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Ferrari believes guilty rivals should pay for crash damage

Formula 1: Bottas says nothing I could do to avoid Turn 1 smash after mistake 00:50
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Bottas says nothing I could do to avoid Turn 1 smash after mistake

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
George Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams Hungarian GP
Formula 1

George Russell surprised by tears over first F1 points for Williams

Ocon didn't feel "rusty" fighting for first win since GP3 in 2015 Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon didn't feel "rusty" fighting for first win since GP3 in 2015

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari can’t expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 races
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari can’t expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 races

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash British GP Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

Trending Today

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid

RACE: Pro Miata Challenge debuts at Mid America
SCCA SCCA

RACE: Pro Miata Challenge debuts at Mid America

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46

Laguna Seca 2005: The day Nicky Hayden was “unbeatable”
MotoGP MotoGP

Laguna Seca 2005: The day Nicky Hayden was “unbeatable”

Red Bull fears another F1 engine loss after Perez's Hungary smash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull fears another F1 engine loss after Perez's Hungary smash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Latest news

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.