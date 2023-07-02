Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns Next / Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has admitted he is "struggling like crazy" in mixed conditions after a tough Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, passes Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Leclerc started ninth in Saturday's 24-lap sprint, which commenced in intermediate conditions but ended on a drying track.

Amid a split between drivers who stayed out on inters and those who came in for slicks, Leclerc was in the latter camp but admitted he was "completely off the pace" with slicks in damp conditions.

The Monegasque dropped out of the top 10 to 12th at the finish, 50 seconds behind Red Bull's winner Max Verstappen.

Read Also:

"At the moment, I'm struggling like crazy whenever it's half dry, half wet with slicks, I'm just completely off the pace," Leclerc said. "So, we need to understand because now it's three races in a row that we find ourselves in those conditions and I keep struggling.

"I always seem to do something wrong with my driving style that doesn't help the car, and that makes me lose confidence. Then, I'm just really struggling. So it's a shame, but I will work harder than ever in order to be stronger in those conditions as soon as possible."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When asked by Motorsport.com to explain what his main problem area is, Leclerc replied: "It's mostly the balance at the end of braking, so at the entry or the corner, that's where I'm struggling the most. In the high speed especially, I had a few snaps where I nearly lost the car and yeah, I struggled a lot."

Leclerc has a fresh chance on Sunday in the main grand prix, having qualified second on the grid just half a tenth behind to Verstappen in his upgraded Ferrari. The race is expected to remain dry, which Leclerc says has boosted his chances of hanging onto a podium finish.

"A podium, yes. For the win is another story as I expect Red Bull and Max to be stronger, but a podium yes," said Leclerc. "If it's full dry or full wet, I know that in those conditions we are strong, and I feel good. But it's more in these in-between conditions that we are struggling."

shares
comments

Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns

Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results

Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results Aston Martin protests Austrian GP F1 results

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull

Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull

Leclerc hopes to exploit special F1 sprint race DRS rule against Verstappen

Leclerc hopes to exploit special F1 sprint race DRS rule against Verstappen

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc hopes to exploit special F1 sprint race DRS rule against Verstappen Leclerc hopes to exploit special F1 sprint race DRS rule against Verstappen

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result

Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe