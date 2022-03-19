Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying

Ferrari Formula 1's Charles Leclerc says he was surprised to beat Max Verstappen and Red Bull in Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying after beating the world champion to pole by one tenth.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying
Listen to this article

At the site where he took his first-ever F1 pole in 2019, Leclerc secured the top spot again at Sakhir after a nail-biting qualifying shootout, which featured three drivers within 0.129s.

After the first set of Q3 runs Leclerc had to settle for second behind Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, but on his second lap he went a tenth quicker to keep both the Spaniard and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who nicked second by a mere 0.006s, at bay.

While Ferrari had looked strong all pre-season, Leclerc said the Maranello team was convinced Red Bull would still be quicker over one lap, and he said his pole therefore came as a surprise.

"We were pretty sure that Red Bull was going to be a bit quicker than us in qualifying, but a good surprise, it wasn't the case," Leclerc said in parc ferme.

"So now we need to do everything for tomorrow, it is not going to be easy. Tyre management will be important, especially with this increased weight this year, so we need to focus on that and hopefully have a good race tomorrow."

The Monegasque driver, who scored his 10th pole in F1 and his first since Baku last year, said he still wasn't completely happy with his driving as drivers and teams are still coming to grips with their all-new machinery for 2022.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is presented with the Pole Position award by Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is presented with the Pole Position award by Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It was a very tricky qualifying session, I was not completely happy with my driving, and managed to do the lap in Q3 and then starting from pole, so very happy," he added.

"From the driving point, it's completely different compared to last year. Testing was very useful for this. I tried many different driving styles and still need to find the perfect one. There's definitely much more to come hopefully from us."

Leclerc said it was extra rewarding that the team has been able to use the 2022 rules reset to make a leap forward after several low-key years for the Scuderia.

"The last two years have been incredibly difficult for all the team and we were quite hopeful that this year was an opportunity to be back," he explained.

"I think we have worked extremely well as a team to find ourselves in a position to fight for better places, so I'm very happy with today."

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
8 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
