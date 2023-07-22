Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake
Charles Leclerc says he thought it was a mistake when his Ferrari Formula 1 team's simulations flagged Alfa Romeo's potential qualifying pace in Hungary.
Zhou Guanyu qualified an impressive fifth for Alfa Romeo at the Hungaroring, split from his team-mate Valtteri Bottas by Leclerc in the Ferrari.
The Monegasque driver's team-mate Carlos Sainz didn't even make it to Q3, ending the Q2 session in 11th place after missing out by just 0.002s.
Asked if he was concerned about the team's pace given he felt he had put on a good lap, he said: "It's not really a concern in the way I feel like it's very difficult to expect the pace of others from qualifying to race, from track to track.
"We've got surprises every weekend, I did not expect to have an Alfa Romeo in front of me for the race tomorrow, so I don't know how they will be in the race."
Regarding Alfa's surge in form, he added: "They were very strong, yesterday the team showed me the simulations of what we think they will be like, and honestly they were alright, the simulation ahead of today.
"And yesterday I was like, 'there might be something wrong in that and it might be a mistake,' and they proved me wrong today because the team expected it.
"Again, we have a lot of work to do. It's very difficult to understand because of my knowledge, I haven't checked, but I don't think they had any particularly big upgrades for this weekend.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
"But then from one weekend to the other, everybody is changing and struggling one weekend and fast the other, so it's very difficult to understand."
Sainz stressed that his struggles in Q2 were due to a "weird" feeling on the medium tyre.
"I've been feeling a bit weird with that medium compound all weekend," said the Spaniard.
"Every time I was running it, for some reason we were always struggling a lot in sector one, getting them to work. It was even harder than the hard tyre.
"So I knew Q2 was going to be a tougher session for us. Q1 we got through nicely, but then as soon as I put that compound again in Q2, I was just sliding a lot in sector one, and never being able to put a decent lap together.
"I mean, the lap wasn't too bad, but I just lacked quite a bit of grip. A shame, but it was only two-thousandths, which in this new F1, those two-thousandths cost you a lot."
Regarding the pace of some of his rivals Sainz said: "McLaren, Alfa Romeo, they are all quick here this weekend.
"I don't know if it's a track special or is just simply a matter of track characteristics, us not nailing the car set-up or the tyre preparation, we need to analyse.
"But we've been on the limit all weekend with the medium compound and even in all compounds, we've just haven't been top four, top five, how we should or how we used to be."
Related video
Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull
Sainz "paid the price" for Hungary F1 tyre trial
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"
Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been" Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Ferrari captures "top" Mercedes figure to boost F1 recovery
Ferrari captures "top" Mercedes figure to boost F1 recovery Ferrari captures "top" Mercedes figure to boost F1 recovery
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Latest news
2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results
Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win
Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win
Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart
Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.