All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

Charles Leclerc says he thought Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur would have needed more time to enact his vision and change the team after taking the top job.

Matt Kew Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Former Renault and Sauber F1 team principal Vasseur took control of the Scuderia in December 2022, when he was named as the replacement for Mattia Binotto.

During his tenure, Vasseur has confirmed Enrico Cardile as Ferrari’s new technical director, replaced Laurent Mekies as racing director and, most notably, lured seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton away from Mercedes to join the famous squad from 2025.

Read Also:

Given Vasseur has been ringing out the changes, Leclerc says it has taken less time than expected for the new boss to understand how the team functions before stamping his own identity.

Asked about how much Ferrari has changed under Vasseur, Leclerc replied: “A lot. When Fred arrived, I was expecting him to take a bit of time before actually setting up in this new position.

“It’s a huge team with so much history – there are things that are being done exactly the same way since 15 to 20 years. So, when you get there, you need to understand how people work, the Italian people, and just the way that a team like Ferrari works.

“I think Fred understood very, very quickly, and put his vision into the team very quickly, and has very clear ideas on what he wants to achieve and how to achieve those things.”

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Erik Junius

Vasseur, who ran the ART Grand Prix team with which Hamilton won the GP2 Series crown in 2006, also enjoys a long-standing relationship with Leclerc.

The Monegasque raced for Vasseur’s ART concern on his way to the GP2 Series title spoils in 2016 before reuniting with him at Sauber upon his 2018 graduation to F1.

Leclerc added that this rapport allowed the pair to enjoy an honest working relationship and that he was “fully aligned” with Vasseur’s plan to bring about success.

He continued: “Obviously, I have a very good relationship with Fred and we've always been very open in the way we wanted to confront things and in the way we wanted to approach this new way of working.

“I'm fully aligned with the vision that Fred has for the team medium-, long-term. This has also been part of my discussions when I wanted to renew that contract.

“As much as I'm in love with Ferrari and I think everybody knows that, it was important for me to be re-signing in a team that I trust. And that definitely was the case.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery
Next article Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
FIA president Ben Sulayem at centre of further allegations over Las Vegas homologation

FIA president Ben Sulayem at centre of further allegations over Las Vegas homologation

Formula 1

FIA president Ben Sulayem at centre of further allegations over Las Vegas homologation FIA president Ben Sulayem at centre of further allegations over Las Vegas homologation

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Latest news

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team

Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA