Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call Next / Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

By:

Charles Leclerc felt “very confused” after struggling to 13th in Formula 1 qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, believing that “something quite big” went wrong during the session.

Leclerc "very confused" by Qatar GP qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

Leclerc dropped out in Q2 at the Losail International Circuit on Saturday evening, finishing nine tenths of a second off pace-setter Lewis Hamilton's time and over three tenths behind Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc sat last in the order after his first run in Q2, but told Ferrari over the radio that he had "no idea" where the time was being lost as he felt his car was "quite on the limit".

Speaking to the written media in Qatar after qualifying, Leclerc conceded that he had "no idea" what happened in qualifying as he struggled for grip.

"Normally I'm quite good at understanding what's wrong, in a qualifying lap especially, which is one of my strengths," Leclerc said.

"But this one is a very strange one. I just had no grip from all four tyres. It's not like I had a balance issue or anything like that. I was just struggling with all four tyres with grip.

"So we need to look into it whether there was anything strange or not. If there's not anything strange, then I will be very happy to understand what I did wrong. Let's see."

Leclerc said he did not feel any of the issues during final practice earlier in the day, but was losing "around five or six tenths" in the first sector through qualifying.

"I have no idea why," Leclerc said. "The tyres just felt at their limits. I don't know if I wasn't putting the car, the tyres in the right window before the lap. I have no idea for now, but we need to find an explanation."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc added that his fastest lap in Q2 felt clean, making him question if there was something that had gone wrong during the session to explain his lack of pace.

"I was very confused when I heard the one second over the radio," Leclerc said.

"I think I'm pretty sure there's something that went wrong this qualifying - well obviously, I'm a second off on the first run of Q2 - but something standing out and something quite big, because I just cannot explain it."

Asked what his expectations were for the race given the difficulty of following other cars in Qatar, Leclerc replied: "I think anything is possible. We will have a free choice of tyres, so hopefully we can take advantage of it."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Previous article

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Next article

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying Qatar GP
Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack Qatar GP
Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack

Leclerc explains delay in team orders swap with Sainz in Mexican GP Mexican GP
Formula 1

Leclerc explains delay in team orders swap with Sainz in Mexican GP

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash British GP Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Prime
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Ferrari hoped for "better weekend" in Mexico despite retaking third Mexican GP
Formula 1

Ferrari hoped for "better weekend" in Mexico despite retaking third

Leclerc insists Ferrari F1 engine issues are ‘nothing too big’ Mexican GP
Formula 1

Leclerc insists Ferrari F1 engine issues are ‘nothing too big’

Latest news

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack

Verstappen summoned over yellow flag infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned over yellow flag infringement

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
5 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
22 h
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.