Leclerc wants better balance between lighter F1 cars and "very impressive" downforce
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc hopes Formula 1 can find a good balance between reduced weight and its "very impressive" downforce levels for the 2026 regulations.
The ballooning weight of current-era F1 cars has become increasingly unpopular with drivers and teams, with this year's minimum weight of 798kg well over 200kg higher compared to cars from 15 years ago.
It is one of the key aspects FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants to tackle for the next 2026 regulations cycle, even though most teams reckon F1 would do well to keep car weight on a similar level following the proposed 50/50 split between electric power and power from the V6 engines, which will require heavier batteries.
Ferrari's Leclerc has joined his peers in wishing the weight of the cars can be brought down, but also hopes the 2023-era's "very impressive" downforce levels can be maintained.
"I arrived in 2018 and the cars were already quite heavy," Leclerc told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview. "I drove a 2003 car in Abu Dhabi with 50 kilos of fuel, but you can definitely feel the difference with today's car.
"I don't like heavy cars. I think for the agility of the car and for also the low-speed corners, now you can really feel the weight.
"But I have to say that what we are experiencing in medium to high speed with the downforce we have today is incredible compared to 12 or 13 years ago, and this is very impressive.
"So, I think it's a balance. I wouldn't want to go higher than the weight we have now, that's for sure. But also going very light compromises also the aero that we have because the car is huge, and that produces also a lot more aero compared to 12 years ago."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Erik Junius
Leclerc found F1's current ground-effect cars "more unpredictable" to drive but thinks teams will continue to find improvements as the regulations become more mature.
"They are run a very different way compared to the last era," Leclerc explained. "The last 10 to 15 years the cars were more or less run in the same way. Now it's a very different philosophy.
"For all the teams, it's still quite a new philosophy, because it's only been a year and a half, so there's still a lot of margin to improve.
"And these cars are also a lot more sensitive to all the changes you do, and you can go from very good to very bad, with a very small change. So, this makes things a bit more unpredictable.'
Speaking to Motorsport.com's sister website Motorsport-Total.com, FIA president Ben Sulayem said the desire for lighter cars is shared between the FIA and F1.
"We are looking at that. It is doable, and it would be better for everyone involved," he said. "It comes to the main point why we are doing this, which actually is to make sure that we achieve what we promised, which is an 80 per cent reduction of emissions."
"Maybe we are a bit over-optimistic. We say our target is an 80 per cent improvement, which comes from a lighter car, from the ICE, from the battery, from aerodynamics, from less fuel.
"All of that combined makes a difference. If you take one out of the equation, we will not reach our goal."
Related video
Alonso: First half of F1 2023 still incredible for Aston despite slump
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc
Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc Ferrari F1 recovery being helped by protective "bubble", says Leclerc
Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options
Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz
Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz Ferrari must accept missing F1 podiums if it cannot achieve more - Sainz
Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey
Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Latest news
Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role
Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role
Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP
Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP
United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season
United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season
James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media
James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media James Allen appointed President, Motorsport Business and F1 Liaison for Motorsport Network Media
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.