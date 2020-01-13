Leclerc feels Vettel still stronger in race trim

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
303 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
317 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc feels Vettel still stronger in race trim

shares
comments
Leclerc feels Vettel still stronger in race trim
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 11:24 AM

Charles Leclerc says he has 'quite a bit of work to do' to improve his performance in races this year, as he feels it is an area where teammate Sebastian Vettel is still stronger.

After an impressive first campaign for Ferrari in 2019, Leclerc is determined to do an even better job this year to become a regular contender for wins and even the title.

Having made notable progress in lifting his qualifying potential over the course of last season, he says the key area for now is doing better on Sundays.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com in a podcast about where he had made the biggest gains and what next he needed to focus on, Leclerc said: "After the first three four races, I've seen that my weakness was more the qualifying than the race.

"So I focused quite a lot on the qualifying and did quite a big step from France onwards in qualifying, which was good to see.

"And then in the race I think I've still got quite a bit of work to do. Seb has a big experience in the race and he's stronger than me at the moment. So my work this winter is mostly on the race, to try and improve that."

Read Also:

Leclerc thinks it essential too that both he and Ferrari cut out the kind of mistakes that cost them several victories last year – especially in the early stages of the season.

"I hope, or at least I'm working extremely hard, to do less mistakes than I've done in 2019," he said about prospects for the year ahead. "I think as a team, we also need to focus on that.

"In terms of performance it is always very, very difficult to know before the first race. Actually I was going to say winter testing, but actually in 2019 winter testing went a lot better than the first race. So we will wait for the first race.

"But we've been working well, and then to see the performance we'll see a bit later on. But I feel definitely more ready than at the beginning of 2019. And I hope I'll be able to prove it on track."

The battle between Leclerc and Vettel will be a fascinating one this year after their rivalry boiled over at times in 2019 – most famously when they crashed into each other at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

But while Leclerc accepts there are times when the pair do not see eye-to-eye, he is clear that their relationship off track is much better than it appears.

"I think we are mature enough to understand that whatever happens on track, obviously we are two competitors," he said. "We both want to win and it would be wrong if it will be the other way around.

"So yeah, we want to win. We are extremely competitive and sometimes on track we might have some frictions, but at the end, we are mature enough to know that what's happened on track is on track and off track, we are different persons.

"I think the most important [thing] is that we work well together, especially off track to try and develop the car in the best way possible. And, of course, not exceed the limits whenever we are on track, like we've seen in Brazil. But I think it was a good lesson for both of us and it won't happen again."

For the full interview with Charles Leclerc, listen to the latest Autosport Podcast

Next article
Denmark's first F1 driver Tom Belso dies

Previous article

Denmark's first F1 driver Tom Belso dies
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Leclerc reveals Ferrari victory at Monza “gave me chills”

3
Formula 1

Gallery: All of Ayrton Senna's F1 race wins

4
ARCA

Hailie Deegan: "Finding our niche" in Daytona ARCA test

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Leclerc feels Vettel still stronger in race trim
F1

Leclerc feels Vettel still stronger in race trim

Denmark's first F1 driver Tom Belso dies
F1

Denmark's first F1 driver Tom Belso dies

Honda still needs to eliminate circuit dependency
F1

Honda still needs to eliminate circuit dependency

Leclerc reveals Ferrari victory at Monza “gave me chills”
F1

Leclerc reveals Ferrari victory at Monza “gave me chills”

Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel
F1

Leclerc: I've still "a lot to learn" from Vettel

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.