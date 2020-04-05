Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
67 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
81 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
88 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
102 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
116 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
144 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
151 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
165 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
172 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
186 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
200 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
207 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
221 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
235 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Legendary race broadcaster Varsha struck by coronavirus

Legendary race broadcaster Varsha struck by coronavirus
By:
Apr 5, 2020, 6:30 PM

Bob Varsha, one of the most highly respected broadcast hosts and play-by-play commentators in U.S. motorsport, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Varsha, 68, has worked for ESPN, CBS, ABC, FOXSports and the now defunct SPEED Channel, specializing in coverage of Formula 1 and Indy car racing since 1986, while also being lynchpin of the U.S. feeds for Le Mans 24 Hours and Formula E.

However, since January of this year, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he has been undergoing chemotherapy, which tends to wreck an individual’s immune system. Naturally, this has rendered the unfortunate individuals particularly susceptible to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf by journalist Marshall Pruett back in early January, Varsha delivered the news of his coronavirus this morning.

“Well, that ended poorly,” he wrote. “After completing my final, and toughest, round of chemo weeks ago, the side effects never seemed to go away. Then one day my temperature spiked, so my oncologist leapt into action and got me a Coronavirus test.

“On Friday the result was ‘positive’. So here we are, enjoying another 14-day quarantine. I can’t say enough good things about my docs, Dr. Vasily Assikis here in Atlanta and Dr. Daniel George at Duke, and their staffs. They have been totally supportive. As soon as I can get the all-clear, we’ll do blood and MRI work, see where we are.

“Thanks to all! I still hope to speak to you from a track later this year.”

Varsha is much-loved for his impassive broadcasting style, humor, and ability to wrangle even the most agitated of fellow commentators into delivering the information required by viewers.

His GoFundMe page can be found here

Author David Malsher-Lopez

