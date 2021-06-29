Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes Next / Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris
Formula 1 News

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress

By:

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton has explained making the team's 2021 Formula 1 car "less lazy" in low-speed corners has been key in overcoming its early season wobble as Pierre Gasly continues to shine.

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress

Gasly has been one of the standout performers of the 2021 F1 season, qualifying in the top six on six occasions and only missing the Q3 shootout once.

The pace of the AlphaTauri AT21 has helped the Frenchman hold eighth in the drivers' championship after the Styrian Grand Prix, partly thanks to a shock podium in Baku.

After a strong start to the season, the Faenza outfit had a wobble in the Portuguese and Spanish Grands Prix, with Gasly only just managing to finish 10th and teammate Yuki Tsunoda remaining point-less in both races.

Technical director Egginton said the team asked itself "a lot of questions" about its rough Iberian spell and believes it learned valuable lessons about the car's low-speed performance in those two races.

Egginton thinks the fact that the team has since managed to cure the car's "laziness" in cornering has been key in making progress in F1's midfield.

That approach paid off big in Azerbaijan, where Gasly scored his third F1 podium, and has since continued to pay dividends as AlphaTauri currently holds fifth in the constructors' championship ahead of Aston Martin.

"After Portugal and Spain we had some concerns on our low-speed performance," Egginton said in Austria. "We were not fantastically happy.

"Then we went into Monaco and we played around with a setup a bit. It's a bit of a unique circuit and you can't always take too many conclusions, but we thought we did some sensible learning there.

"And then our attention focused to a few of the balances and trying to get the car to be a little bit less lazy and rotate better in the medium speed, and [in] Baku we had good car rotation at low-speed corners, the car seemed to rotate quite nicely.

"Paul Ricard was challenging for everybody with tyres and track temperatures and balance, but although the car was difficult to drive, it was competitive, far more competitive than we've been in the previous years. So again, we felt we learned something."

Egginton pointed out the team's progress has also been evident in the first Austrian race weekend, in which Gasly qualified sixth and rookie Tsunoda started eighth.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, limps back to the pits and into retirement with a puncture and damage on the opening lap

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, limps back to the pits and into retirement with a puncture and damage on the opening lap

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

While Tsunoda grabbed a point in 10th, Gasly had to retire after being tagged by Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on the opening lap.

But before Sunday's events Egginton said AlphaTauri had been "answer a few questions" and cure the car's key weakness.

"We sort of put all that together and knowing the nature of this place, not so much low-speed content, a lot of medium speed, and you need a good stability and rotation and it's all come together," Egginton added.

"So, there's a full story. I think the engineers have put everything together, all of the lessons we've learned in recent events, and it's worked quite well. We feel we've got a better understanding.

"We've answered a few questions and the car's going quicker as a result of it."

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes

Previous article

Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes

Next article

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

18 h
2
MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

3
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

4 h
4
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

5
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris

47 min
Latest news
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime
Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

2m
Mercedes F1 distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

20m
Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris

47m
"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress
Formula 1

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress

1 h
Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes
Formula 1

Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was 00:44
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was "disheartening"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos 02:43
Formula 1
19 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if 00:56
Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third 06:11
Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third

More from
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far French GP
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

Nordschleife corner named after late Sabine Schmitz
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Sabine Schmitz

More from
AlphaTauri
Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”
Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable speed”

Tsunoda's Baku pace so fast Tost feared he would crash Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new training schedule after move Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new training schedule after move

Trending Today

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris

Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
2m
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

Latest news

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

Mercedes F1 distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren F1, says Norris

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.