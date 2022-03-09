Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design? Next / First look: Aston Martin F1 mirror upgrade for Bahrain test
Formula 1 News

New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+

Subscription streaming giant Apple TV+ has announced it has secured a deal to show a new feature documentary about seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+
Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

The as-yet-unnamed project will be directed by British filmmaker Matt Kay and produced by Hamilton and his media talent manager Penni Thow, One Community and Box to Box Films – the producers of Netflix’s F1 series Drive To Survive, as well as the critically-acclaimed Senna and Maradona.

The documentary has had full access to Hamilton and his team, and promises “an all-star cast of guest interviews” as well as footage from on track and off.

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepper will be executive producer along with Scott Budnick (whose films include The Hangover).

Apple TV+ will add the Hamilton documentary to a growing list of non-fiction/unscripted content, which includes They Call Me Magic – the life story of NBA star Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson.

A statement from Apple TV+ read: “Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale.

“Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade.

“Hamilton is currently the only Black driver to race in the Formula 1 series. He embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Hamilton – who previously starred in the Cars animated franchise and being one of many star names to have a cameo in Zoolander 2 – has also been linked as a consultant, and possible actor, in the upcoming Apple Original Films F1 movie project starring Brad Pitt.

Reports suggest that Pitt will play a veteran racing star who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver, while taking his own last chance at on-track glory.

Legendary Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer is leading that project, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and scriptwriter Ehren Kruger also on board. Bruckheimer’s last motor racing-themed movie was Days of Thunder, the NASCAR blockbuster starring Tom Cruise in 1990.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design?
Previous article

Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design?
Next article

First look: Aston Martin F1 mirror upgrade for Bahrain test

First look: Aston Martin F1 mirror upgrade for Bahrain test
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Ferrari 296 GTB first drive review: The return of the V6
Automotive

Ferrari 296 GTB first drive review: The return of the V6

Emerson Fittipaldi Jr joins VAR in 2022 for F4 programme
Formula 4

Emerson Fittipaldi Jr joins VAR in 2022 for F4 programme

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Daytona 500 Prime
NASCAR Cup

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1

Hamilton: I’m the freshest I’ve ever felt ahead of new F1 season

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Mercedes had to overcome "obstacles" in F1 test - Hamilton

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

Latest news

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence

F1 floor stiffness a "big topic" in 2022 - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 floor stiffness a "big topic" in 2022 - Brawn

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen explains decision behind F1 return with Haas

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
8 h
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
18 h
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.