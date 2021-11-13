Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's wing Next / Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement

By:

Lewis Hamilton has been excluded from Formula 1 qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix, resigning him to a back of field start for Saturday’s sprint race.

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement

Hamilton topped qualifying at Interlagos on Friday afternoon, beating title rival Max Verstappen by four tenths of a second at the end of Q3.

But FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer found in his post-session checks that the DRS (drag reduction system) on Hamilton's Mercedes W12 car was not in compliance with the rules.

A hearing on Friday night was adjourned to Saturday so further evidence could be gathered, with Verstappen also being summoned to see the stewards for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's car in parc ferme, breaching the International Sporting Code.

Both drivers met separately with the stewards on Saturday morning ahead of final practice at Interlagos, with Verstappen being fined €50,000 for breaching parc ferme rules.

The stewards noted that there was "absolutely no movement" when Verstappen touched Hamilton's wing, and that he used an "insignificant force".

In a subsequent bulletin, it was confirmed that Hamilton had been excluded from the results of qualifying.

Read Also:

Mercedes argued in the hearing that the rear wing design had passed the FIA’s tests many times during the season and had always passed, and that as the DRS met the 85mm maximum requirement in the centre of the wing during the FIA tests, showing there was not an intent to breach the regulations.

Mercedes said it was therefore a case of “something gone wrong” that meant the wing failed the test, and had it realised sooner in qualifying, it would have sought permission from the FIA technical department to fix the part.

While the stewards were sympathetic to the argument and considered whether it was a mitigating circumstance, they “could not extend this argument to cover parts that were found out of conformity in post session checks with no obvious reason in evidence other than considering normal running at this event”, adding: “In the end, the regulations are clear and at the moment of the conformity check, the car did not comply.”

The stewards added they were “fully satisfied” Verstappen touching the wing was not the cause of the test failure and therefore “had no bearing on the case”.

The bulletin ends: “The Stewards agree with the Competitor that this is something gone wrong, rather than an intentional act or design but did not find there to be mitigating circumstances.

“Further, Art 1.3.3 of the International Sporting Code states that ‘it shall be no defence to claim that no performance advantage was obtained’.

“Therefore, the Stewards order the usual penalty for technical non-compliance of Disqualification from the qualifying session.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It means that Hamilton will now start Saturday's sprint race from the rear of the field - potentially from the pit lane - acting as a further blow to his championship hopes against Red Bull driver Verstappen.

Mercedes confirmed on Friday that it would be taking a fresh engine for Hamilton at Interlagos, incurring a five-place grid penalty that will be applied for Sunday's grand prix.

Hamilton was boosted by his display in qualifying after finding a good set-up for his car, only for the exclusion to leave him with a mountain to climb through the rest of the weekend.

It means Verstappen will have a golden opportunity to extend his 19-point lead in the drivers' championship in Brazil, starting with the 24-lap sprint race on Saturday, which offers three points to the winner.

Verstappen will start side-by-side on the grid with Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, while Sergio Perez will line up third on the grid in the sister Red Bull car.

The result of the sprint race will decide the grid for Sunday's grand prix, with Hamilton dropping five places from his finishing position as a result of the engine penalty.

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's wing
Previous article

Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's wing
Next article

Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach

Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ

Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's wing Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen fined €50k for touching Hamilton's wing

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach

Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths" Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths"

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Horner would be "amazed" if Verstappen got an F1 penalty

F1 stewards adjourn Hamilton DRS rule break hearing at Brazilian GP Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 stewards adjourn Hamilton DRS rule break hearing at Brazilian GP

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin United States GP Prime
Formula 1

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

Latest news

Live: Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ

Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Full FIA stewards' statement on Hamilton's F1 DRS rules breach

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton excluded from Brazil F1 qualifying over DRS infringement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
5 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.