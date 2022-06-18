Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising Next / Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal
Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton "compelled" to defend Naomi Schiff after F1 online abuse

Lewis Hamilton says he felt “compelled” to defend racing driver and Sky Sports Formula 1 presenter Naomi Schiff after she faced online abuse from a troll.

Luke Smith
By:
Lewis Hamilton "compelled" to defend Naomi Schiff after F1 online abuse
Listen to this article

Former W Series driver Schiff became a key part of the Sky Sports F1 presenting team for this season, hosting its Monday motorsport review show Any Driven Monday and joining its coverage at a number of F1 races.

Earlier this week, Schiff faced abuse from a Twitter user that questioned her racing record, leading to support from fans and important figures throughout the racing world.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton was the most prominent voice defending Schiff, writing on Twitter: “Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver and totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team.

“She’s been a great asset since joining and we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms. Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport.”

Naomi Schiff

Naomi Schiff

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Schiff last raced full-time in the inaugural W Series campaign in 2019 and contested a number of sportscar championships throughout her career. She finished second in class at the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2018.

Asked about his comments on Friday in Montreal, Hamilton explained that he knew the impact facing abuse online could have and there was “no place for it” – particularly against an important female ambassador within the paddock.

“I felt compelled to say something,” Hamilton said. “This has been a male-dominated sport for a long, long time. There is so much work that we need to do to improve the representation and opportunities for women in all levels within the teams and within the sport.

“I think it has progressed a lot, and I can only reflect on my own team, for example, when I go back to the factory, there’s a huge increase of women coming in, more so on the marketing space, and like HR for example.

“But in terms of engineers, we need to encourage more young women out there, more young girls out there to get into STEM subjects and creating the opportunity.

“That’s part of my role in the background working with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] and the FIA to make sure it’s a more inclusive environment for everyone.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, wears an End Racism shirt on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, wears an End Racism shirt on the grid

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has been one of the most vocal figures in F1 pushing for greater diversity and inclusivity in the paddock. As well as working with Mercedes on its Accelerate 25 programme that looks for greater inclusion within the team, he has also launched The Hamilton Commission, a campaign targeted at getting those from underrepresented backgrounds into motorsport.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while, and you don’t see a lot of difference when you’re standing behind the camera or you’re walking down the paddock,” Hamilton said.  “It’s not shifted anywhere near as much as I would have hoped for. But it is a conversation that I’m grateful for continuing that conversation.

“Having Naomi there, representation as I said is so important, and I think she’s doing an amazing job. I just tried to encourage her to continue doing what she’s doing, because she stands for a lot.”

Schiff thanked fans for their support in the wake of the trolling and encouraged people to “not indulge in it or retaliate or seek revenge”.

“Remember that your words do have impact and that therefore we should do something positive with these platforms and be kind to one another,” she wrote.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising
Previous article

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising
Next article

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Szafnauer confident Piastri will race in F1 next year amid Williams links
Formula 1

Szafnauer confident Piastri will race in F1 next year amid Williams links

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Formula 1

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’ Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’

Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Live: Follow Canadian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Canadian GP qualifying as it happens

Canadian GP: Alonso quickest from Gasly, Vettel in wet FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Alonso quickest from Gasly, Vettel in wet FP3

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid

Mercedes to remove second floor stay amid F1 protest threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to remove second floor stay amid F1 protest threat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
6 h
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
10 h
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.