Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he feels “more relaxed than I’ve ever been” in a Formula 1 title battle ahead of his showdown with Max Verstappen in the final two races.

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Hamilton heads into this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix trailing Verstappen by just eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship, having cut the gap with back-to-back wins in Brazil and Qatar.

While Verstappen can mathematically be crowned world champion on Sunday in Jeddah, Hamilton and his Mercedes team are widely regarded to be the favourite for the race weekend, potentially setting up a last-race decider in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen is currently fighting for his first F1 title, but Hamilton is chasing a record-breaking eighth championship, giving him greater experience to lean on in the championship run-in.

Hamilton acknowledged that there were some elements on the fight against Verstappen that made it feel different, but claimed he was feeling more relaxed than when he first contended for championships in F1.

“It's different in one sense because we've got two incredibly close teams,” Hamilton said. “It’s different because as a team we're fighting for uncharted territory. No-one has ever won eight titles, team or driver, so that's quite fresh and new.

“And then on the other side, I'm more relaxed than I've ever been because I've been around a long time. It's not my first.

“I remember how I was [with] my first championship, and even my second and my third, the sleepless nights and all those sorts of things. I’m [now] a lot more sure of myself and just applying myself better than ever before.

“I know I can't change anything from the past, but all I can do is prepare the best I can for what's up ahead of me, and I 100% know I have.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton trailed Verstappen by 19 points before the Brazil weekend and looked set to lose more ground after being excluded from qualifying, leaving him at the back of the grid for the sprint race.

But Hamilton fought back to finish fifth in the sprint race and went on to win the grand prix to cut Verstappen’s lead and strike back in the title battle.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said in Qatar he believed the adversity Hamilton had faced in Brazil had brought out the seven-time world champion’s “superhero powers”.  

Asked if he felt he had reached a new level of performance in recent races, Hamilton replied: “I don’t know if I agree with it, to be honest.

“I don’t believe that I have gone to a different level. I think I’m generally at a good level just in general. Maybe I tapped into something different in Brazil that maybe I haven’t there before.

“I definitely have before in my career, because I have come back from those positions many, many times before. I like to think that I have been delivering well all year. But you are constantly learning more about everything, your surroundings, your team and how to get more out of every individual.

“I like to think that all of us have, and it has not just been me. It has been the engineers, it’s been the mechanics and I think every individual in the team has pulled a bit more.

“That is what has been needed. We always need more performance, more focus and more power and strength, and I think everyone collectively has.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks
Previous article

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director
Formula 1

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director

Capito to miss Saudi Arabian GP after positive COVID-19 test Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Capito to miss Saudi Arabian GP after positive COVID-19 test

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton not 'comfortable' in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton not 'comfortable' in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Brundle: Russell can't go on "missing list" when he joins Mercedes
Formula 1

Brundle: Russell can't go on "missing list" when he joins Mercedes

Hamilton ready to help Russell become next British F1 champion
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton ready to help Russell become next British F1 champion

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Berlin E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Latest news

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz urges Jeddah F1 marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks

Saudi GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
21 h
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
22 h
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.