Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: 'No surprise' that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying Red Bull Next / Saudia returns to F1 with Aston Martin
Formula 1 News

London Docklands pitched as potential F1 venue amid redevelopment

A Formula 1 race featuring a multistorey pitlane at the ExCeL has been pitched as part of a redevelopment proposal for the London Docklands.

Matt Kew
By:
London Docklands pitched as potential F1 venue amid redevelopment
Listen to this article

This grand plan to transform the riverfront area in east London has been put forward by the LDN Collective, a group of built environmental experts, and consultancy firm DAR.

As part of their bid to create a "globally recognised waterfront destination for sports, leisure and entertainment", they envisage a London Grand Prix based at a high-speed street circuit.

The suggested 3.64-mile route would feature 22 corners at an average speed of 127mph to create an estimated lap time of 1m42s.

Protracted sections of full-throttle running will combine with heavy braking zones to theoretically maximise overtaking. It is pitched as a British equivalent to the Montreal venue in Canada.

This concept for a London Grand Prix would run in addition to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The proposal for the redevelopment of the Docklands site makes heavy use of floating modules that can form cycling and running tracks, but then be disassembled to reveal an FIA-grade track surface.

The floating units would be temporarily repurposed to create grandstands with a total capacity of 95,000 and trackside entertainment facilities.

Also of note, a "unique" pitlane has been envisaged. It would run along the first-floor servicing and loading deck of the ExCeL Centre, host to Formula E's London E-Prix.

London E-Prix start

London E-Prix start

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

This elevated platform would be to increase viewing opportunities and, according to the renders, would enable a grandstand on the main straight to sit between the track and pitlane.

Max Farrell, CEO of the LDN Collective said, "We know that Formula 1 is interested in hosting a grand prix here and we have designed a track that meets all of their requirements and regulations.

"We have discussed the proposals with the [Greater London Authority], who are developing a water strategy and planning framework with Newham Council, which we hope to align with.

"With or without F1, these proposals are transformational and would be a huge boost to London and the UK globally, as we emerge from the pandemic."

Read Also:

F1 has flirted with the idea of a London Grand Prix repeatedly.

In the early 2010s, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was supposedly targeting a street circuit that passed the capital's most famous landmarks, including Buckingham Palace.

It has also been considered by F1 owner Liberty Media, which encouraged Silverstone to negotiate protective clauses when forming its new contract in 2019.

Motorsport.com understands there are currently no discussions taking place between Formula 1 and the LDN Collective and DAR. 

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: 'No surprise' that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying Red Bull

Saudia returns to F1 with Aston Martin
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO

Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future

The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future

F1 Formula 1

The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"

Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake" Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"

Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"

Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"

MGP MotoGP

Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare" Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.