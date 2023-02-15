Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Nothing will stop me speaking up on important issues in F1 Next / The most intriguing F1 changes Ferrari has made to the SF-23
Formula 1 News

Long-time F1 technical boss Green moved away from racing side of team

Long-time Aston Martin Formula 1 technical boss Andrew Green has moved away from race team duties to oversee the company’s technology business.

Adam Cooper
By:
Long-time F1 technical boss Green moved away from racing side of team
Listen to this article

Green worked alongside Gary Anderson as one of the designers of the original Jordan 191 in 1991, before leaving to join the then new BAR outfit in 1998.

He subsequently had a spell at Red Bull Racing before returning to the Silverstone team, by then known as Force India, in 2010.

He served as technical director for Force India, Racing Point and Aston Martin prior to taking on the role of chief technical officer in June 2021 as the team continued to hire key personnel.

Former RBR aero chief Dan Fallows was named as the new technical director, although a legal dispute and gardening leave meant he didn’t join until April 2022.

From the outside it appeared last season that Green had less of a hands-on involvement than previously.

He nevertheless contributed to the development of the new AMR23 before his recent move to the Aston Martin Performance Technologies division.

Like other teams, Aston plans to utilise its F1 technical know-how in other areas, although it’s not yet clear what projects are likely to be pursued, as AMPT hasn't revealed any thus far.

The move away from F1 duties should also mean that Green is not considered in the FIA’s cost cap equation.

The top three highest employees of a team, not counting the drivers, do not come under the cap. Assuming that Green fell into that category at Aston, his new focus should allow the team’s next best remunerated staff member to move outside the cap.

If he wasn’t in the top three then his salary is simply removed from the total F1 spend, freeing up that figure for use elsewhere.

Either way, Aston Martin will have to demonstrate to the FIA that Green is not working on the F1 project, or if he does contribute some days, allocate the appropriate sum accordingly as cost cap expenditure.

Andrew Green, Technical Director, Aston Martin

Andrew Green, Technical Director, Aston Martin

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We’ve evolved the technical structure,” said Fallows of the new arrangements.

“Honestly, it’s still evolving. We’ve had quite a few senior people who have arrived over the year. You’ll be aware that Eric Blandin has joined us, Luca Furbatto as well. And there’s some other people in key positions who have come.

“That technical structure is evolving, as we’ve gone into AMR23 and gone into this year in particular, we’ve also grown as a group. We’re now looking to expand our capabilities into other areas.

“That’s where AMPT, Aston Martin Performance Technologies, comes in. Andrew Green, he’s a key technical leader for this organisation and will continue to be so. He’s had a big input in how we structure the technical leadership of this company.

“He’s carrying on having a significant input into the way we work, although his focus will be on the AMPT side of the business.”

Expanding on Green’s role, Fallows added: “He’s focused on the non-F1 side of our business. We’re obviously growing that organically, but we’re putting a lot of effort into growing that side of the business.

“We have links with AML [Aston Martin Lagonda] as well, which is very important to us. He’s really exploring all of the opportunities to use our expertise from the F1 business, but also in the broader group.”

Team principal Mike Krack confirmed that Green is still an important player in the Aston camp.

“The organisation is growing, and we needed someone with a large technical expertise to oversee the projects that we want to do,” said Krack.

“It was a logical choice. I think from that point of view, I think we were fortunate to have someone like Andrew in our organisation.

“Andrew was quite involved [in AMR23]. The move from Andrew is just happening recently. We’ll see how this is going to develop, but we felt to expand the business into other areas, racing or non-racing projects, we were fortunate to have someone like him.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Nothing will stop me speaking up on important issues in F1

The most intriguing F1 changes Ferrari has made to the SF-23
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed

Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed

Formula 1

Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed

Why McLaren’s F1 focus is still beyond 2023

Why McLaren’s F1 focus is still beyond 2023

Formula 1

McLaren's focus still beyond 2023 Why McLaren’s F1 focus is still beyond 2023

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Latest news

Brown seals new TCR Audi deal

Brown seals new TCR Audi deal

TCRA TCR Australia

Brown seals new TCR Audi deal Brown seals new TCR Audi deal

Ross Chastain signs multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse

Ross Chastain signs multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse

NAS NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain signs multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Ross Chastain signs multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Cup opener

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Misc Other open wheel

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Aston has been so "aggressive" How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.