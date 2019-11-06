Topic
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Retro: Why this Lotus 72 was Piola’s “most important” F1 drawing
Nov 6, 2019, 9:25 PM
The Lotus 72 was one of Formula 1’s most successful cars, winning three constructors’ titles and two drivers’ championships piloted by Jochen Rindt and Emerson Fittipaldi.
But it was also revolutionary, and formed the basis of renowned technical illustrator Giorgio Piola’s “most important drawing” of an F1 car – which stands at two metres in length.
In this video, Piola discusses the Lotus 72’s innovations and the lengthy process he took to draw it in all of its detail, spending 45 days at the drawing table.
