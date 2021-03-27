Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Mercedes' confirmation that it believes its low rake car concept has been hit hardest by Formula 1's 2021 aero rule change has added an interesting dynamic to the title battle.

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

With Mercedes and Red Bull at the two extremes of the low rake/high rake solution, how the reigning champion team bounces back from this situation will be fascinating to see.

While Mercedes hopes it will eventually be able to claw back the extra downforce it has lost, here we take a look at just why the low rake cars may have come off worst.

What is rake?

Ferrari SF1000 rake

Ferrari SF1000 rake

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The term rake is used to describe the nose down attitude of the car and is perhaps most widely associated with Red Bull and its lineage of cars since 2009.

It's also a design trait that has been almost universally adopted by the entire grid too, as it's widely accepted that, if the conditions are right, a car designed with a higher rake angle will be able to generate more downforce from the floor and diffuser than one at a lower angle.

This is down to the additional volume that's created between the underside of the floor/diffuser and the ground.

In simple terms, Red Bull's high rake potentially increases the volume of its diffuser due to the increased ground clearance.

On the other hand, Mercedes has preferred to go for a low-line rake philosophy, tied to its longer wheelbase. This gives it more floor space to create that volume in the area ahead of the diffuser.

However, if you cannot effectively seal the edge of this floor volume, you will lose any potential downforce that can be generated and you will start to have some unwanted side effects instead.

When F1's new floor rules for 2021 were announced, with a section ahead of the rear tyre cut out, the initial suspicion was that it would actually hurt the high rake cars like Red Bull more.

But as the teams have worked and adapted to the floor changes, it has become clear that a change of emphasis has come more from a further clampdown on the use of holes and slots in the floor – which appears to have hindered Mercedes' ability to seal the floor edges.

All teams have regularly been using fully enclosed holes that stretch almost the entire length of the floor, rather than in the section just ahead of the rear tyre, to generate this seal.

These helped the floor become an extension of the diffuser and it appears that, losing this performance boost, is what is hurting Mercedes the most.

And while some may suggest Mercedes could simply solve the problem by raising the rear of its car to increase the diffuser area, F1 designs are not that simple.

The whole aero concept of the Mercedes, and indeed the shape and design of its suspension, are all based on running at a low rake angle. Raising the rear of the current W12 would simply cause more problems.

Tyre impact

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

But it is not just the rake that is hurting Mercedes, for its situation is further complicated by the change of tyres for 2021.

Pirelli is supplying a revised tyre for 2021 that will not only handle the demands placed on the tyres more effectively, but also allow the Italian tyre manufacturer to prescribe lower minimum starting pressures for the coming season.

This is crucial, as it means that the teams not only have new rules to focus on, they also have to deal with a revised tyre construction. This ramps up the aerodynamic challenge significantly, as they now have a relatively unknown variable in the middle of all the other technical changes.

This is a battle that aerodynamicists have been tackling for decades but one which has certainly seemed to take centre stage as the team's find gains with infinitesimal tweaks.

But, whilst it's easy to think about how the rear tyre behaves in the centre of this storm, there's also the front tyre to consider. A different deformation characteristic here means any flow structure created to deal with the turbulence it generates will also have to be tuned to recover that performance.

This means that teams will not only have to make alterations to the parts directly affected by the regulation changes, but pretty much every aerodynamic surface on the car as they relink the aerodynamic connections that have been severed by the regulation changes and new tyres.

So for Mercedes it has meant a perfect storm of dealing with aero headaches at both the front end, the middle section and rear of the car.

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

2
Formula 1

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice

12h
3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

16h
5
Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

Latest news
Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

3m
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

6h
Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice
Formula 1

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice

11h
Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice
Formula 1

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice

12h
Latest videos
F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
15h

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
16h

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Aston Martin revamps floor amid low rake rules hit Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Aston Martin revamps floor amid low rake rules hit

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

Mercedes facing Bahrain F1 "dogfight" with Red Bull - Wolff
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes facing Bahrain F1 "dogfight" with Red Bull - Wolff

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
12h
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
20h
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
23h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest news

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.