French president Macron backs push for F1 return
French President Emmanuel Macron has indicated that he wants Formula 1 to return to his country, with a street race in Nice a possible candidate.
The French GP returned to Circuit Paul Ricard in 2018 after a long absence, but its contract was not renewed after the 2022 event, and it fell off this year’s schedule.
Even before Ricard’s demise was confirmed, a street event in Nice had emerged as a possible replacement, although some observers thought that F1’s interest was also related to its ongoing negotiations with Monaco over a new contract, a situation that has now been resolved.
According to the newspaper Nice-Matin, Nice mayor Christian Estrosi recently wrote to Macron asking for his support and stressing the importance of the French GP.
He responded favourably and gave Estrosi and FFSA president Nicolas Deschaux the responsibility of dealing with F1/Liberty Media and launching a feasibility study for the return of the race, while not committing to a particular venue. Both men were previously involved in getting the event to Paul Ricard.
Macron wrote: "Be sure that I fully share your ambition. Indeed, as you point out, our country must be able, like the other major international sporting events it organises every year, to reconnect with F1, for the pleasure of all.
“It is an issue of attractiveness for our country, the influence of our automotive industry and innovation to support the decarbonisation of this sector."
He added: “As such, you will be able to study the different possible location options [in France], identifying for each their economic model, their compatibility with our ecological commitments and their possible contribution to regional and national development.
“In this context, you will focus on engaging in discussions with the holders of the rights to F1.”
A mix of French and Dutch flags are waved at the end of the race as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, 1st position, takes victory
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Estrosi’s Nice connections make it an obvious candidate, and it remains to be seen which other cities are given serious consideration.
Macron’s backing is significant, as current Paul Ricard boss Jean Alesi believes that the venue’s disappearance from the calendar was hastened by a lack of political support.
“The problem with F1 in France is not with the circuit, it’s with the politics,” he told Motorsport.com.
“It’s probably the only F1 grand prix that’s never had a president come to watch it – except for at Magny-Cours once, when [Francois] Mitterrand attended as part of his political wish for the race to be there.
“Since then, it’s never happened. The problem is not with the circuit; the problem is the wish of the country. My other job is a F1 Ambassador, so my link to F1 is direct – with no bullshit – and they are very clear about that.”
An F1 source noted that the organisation is open to discussions with Macron’s team to run the race in “an iconic French location.”
Daniel Ricciardo demonstration on the streets of Nice, France
Meanwhile, in a related story on Wednesday, the Nice Cote d’Azur metropolitan authorities agreed to pay €5m to help the Public Interest Group of the French GP organisation pay off a €27m debt that it had accrued from the Paul Ricard events.
The move was not without controversy, especially as it came before the delivery of an audit into the activities of the organisation, which is due at the end of the month.
"There is no question of paying an advance of 5 million when there are potential irregularities,” EELV [ecology] MP Fabrice Decoupigny told Nice-Matin.
“You don't vote without knowing. They put the knife to our throat, while at the same time, Christian Estrosi increases the tram ticket by 70% and stops subsidies for electromobility."
One local mayor said: "I asked for the list of creditors, I got nothing. And then, an advance means that we can give more than 5 million. This is enormous in view of the efforts we are asking of our fellow citizens whose taxes have already increased."
The row appears unlikely to help any future efforts to commit public funds to a street race project in Nice.
Related video
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1
Latest news
Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon
Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon Chandler Smith beats Nemechek to Xfinity pole at Loudon
IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice
IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice IndyCar Toronto: Kirkwood pips Grosjean by 0.05s in practice
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.