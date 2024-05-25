All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Magnussen incensed after aborting Monaco F1 quali lap for "no reason"

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen was incensed by a decision to abort a Monaco Grand Prix qualifying lap that he felt was on track for a Q3 appearance.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Dane was heard to query a decision to pull out of a lap during Q2, in which he was slightly up on his delta from his opening outing of the session on the run up to Massenet. He was given the command to back out as early as Beau Rivage, and instead prepare for another attempt next time out.

But this lap fell shy of his initial marker, a 1m11.725s, which consigned Magnussen to an exit from the second part of qualifying, in which he could only qualify 15th - three positions behind team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, whom he had outpaced in Q1.

Magnussen was furious with the decision, one that he reckoned was for "no reason", after coming a cropper amid traffic at the end of the session.

"We carried an extra lap of fuel in case the first push would have got traffic. We could abort and go again," Magnussen explained.  

"We left the pits with time to do that. And I started the lap in the window, I gained more than one tenth in turn one. So looking really good and we aborted the lap for no reason and then started the next one. I had traffic the whole lap."

"For some reason we aborted that lap, even though we were up on lap time."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Explaining where he thought the lap might have shaken out, Magnussen noted that the Haas had the pace to contend for a Q3 berth - and thus reckoned that the team had missed a "pretty big" chance to stack the odds in its favour for Sunday's race.

He hinted that this was a long-held frustration with the decision-making on the Haas pitwall, stating that it was "the same every day and weekend".

"In Turn 1 I gained more than one tenth, so I don't know," he reflected. "I think we were up for Q3 today. It looked like we had the pace. Q1 looked like we could do that, so I feel like a pretty big opportunity missed today.

"It seems to just be the same every day and weekend. So we've got to manage it. We have to look into what we can do better, because we can't keep doing this."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso wants group qualifying in Monaco amid F1 traffic chaos
Next article Leclerc would have felt "completely stupid" without Monaco F1 pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win

Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt

Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Kevin Magnussen
More from
Kevin Magnussen
Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"

Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach

Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco disqualification

The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco disqualification

Formula 1
Monaco GP
The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco disqualification
Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach

Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Dakar Rally 2025: Dates, route, new features and more revealed

Dakar Rally 2025: Dates, route, new features and more revealed

DAKR Dakar
Dakar Rally 2025: Dates, route, new features and more revealed
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race
Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty

Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty
Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

Prime

Discover prime content
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA