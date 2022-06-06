Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull: Baku F1 race true test for DRS fix Next / Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us"
Formula 1 News

Magnussen sees "nice change" at Haas F1 since previous stint

Kevin Magnussen has been impressed by the "nice change" at the Haas Formula 1 team between his two stints, following the squad's alterations to its technical set-up and bases.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Magnussen sees "nice change" at Haas F1 since previous stint
Listen to this article

After Magnussen left Haas at the end of 2020, the team set up what was dubbed a 'Haas hub' in Maranello at Ferrari's headquarters, with more of the Italian team's personnel moving over to the US squad to form a department headed up by technical director Simone Resta.

The change has allowed Haas to forge closer ties to Ferrari, while the team had already been taking as many components as possible from the Italian manufacturer as permitted under the regulations to use on its F1 car.

The move has been partly credited for the team's improvements in 2022, after scoring a total of 15 points already this season after notching up a combined total of just three points across the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Concerns had been raised by rival teams about how closely Haas is working with Ferrari, despite no formal complaint being lodged with the FIA, but the set-up has still been checked and approved by F1's governing body.

Magnussen feels the changes have been able to gel different departments closer together and help the team improve its car development rate.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"Yeah, that's been a nice change in the team," Magnussen said about the Haas base in Maranello.

"The year I've been away, they've moved. It's a bigger group now in Maranello, I think that helps communication between the different departments, just being able to go and talk to each other.

"Our team for all those years have been spread out over the world: in the US; and then two places in Italy and one in England, so very spread out. And I think in terms of communication, it makes it easier when you can just go to mate's desk and have a chat.

Read Also:

"So, it's better, and it's also grown, and we have more people and it feels better. And, of course, the car shows that too. So it's in a good place Haas are pointing."

After a strong start to 2022 with points in three out of the first four rounds, Magnussen and Haas teammate Mick Schumacher haven't finished inside the top 10 at the past three races, with both drivers failing to finish in Monaco.

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: Baku F1 race true test for DRS fix
Previous article

Red Bull: Baku F1 race true test for DRS fix
Next article

Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us"

Alonso questions driver salary cap when F1 is "asking more from us"
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
MotoGP riders brace for “race of survival” in Catalan GP Catalan GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders brace for “race of survival” in Catalan GP

Espargaro didn’t enjoy risks for “crazy” Catalan MotoGP pole lap Catalan GP
MotoGP

Espargaro didn’t enjoy risks for “crazy” Catalan MotoGP pole lap

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles

Ferrari: No easy solution to F1 salary cap debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No easy solution to F1 salary cap debate

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

Williams F1 team fined for financial rules procedure breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams F1 team fined for financial rules procedure breach

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
3 h
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

OPINION: After taking an early lead in the 2022 Formula 1 title race, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have together made a series of high-profile mistakes to give Red Bull an advantage after the opening seven races. Here's why Ferrari cannot afford to make any more errors this season...

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2022
How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Prime

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

OPINION: One week on from getting a ruthless Red Bull team orders call at Barcelona, Sergio Perez delivered the team’s sixth Monaco Grand Prix victory and earned a two-year contract extension. This success backs up discernible improvements the team has noticed in driver who is now his country’s most successful Formula 1 racer.

Formula 1
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.