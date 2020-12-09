Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

shares
comments
Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
By:

Formula 2 driver Marino Sato will make his Formula 1 test debut next week in Abu Dhabi after being named in AlphaTauri’s line-up for the running at Yas Marina.

Sato, 21, moved up to F2 full-time in 2020 with Trident after six appearances for Campos the previous year, having also won the Euroformula Open title the previous year.

The Japanese driver picked up one point across the 12-round season, finishing eighth in the Mugello sprint race.

Sato will link up with AlphaTauri for next Tuesday’s young driver test in Abu Dhabi, partnering Yuki Tsunoda in the team’s two-car entry for the running.

“I am extremely happy to be given this opportunity from AlphaTauri to drive an F1 car,” Sato said.

“We will try to do as many laps as possible to get used to the car quickly and to learn maximum out of it for whatever it comes in future.

“Obviously to be driving an F1 car is the dream of every racing driver, for sure I will enjoy a lot around Abu Dhabi!”

Read Also:

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said he was pleased to welcome Sato to the team for the running, feeling it was a deserved test after a “solid job” in F2 this year.

“We are convinced he can do a good job as he is a skilled driver,” Tost said.

“The plan for the test is simple, getting him to do as many laps as possible to give him a good feeling for an F1 car. This test will be very useful, both for us and for Marino and we will do our best to help him understand how an F1 team operates in all its different aspects.

“In addition, from a technical point of view he will certainly learn something from which he will benefit next year, when he will continue in the F2 championship.

“I think this is a very good preparation for his future and it’s a pleasure to be part of his development towards what we hope will be a very successful career.”

Sato is currently taking part in F2 post-season testing in Bahrain with Trident before heading to Abu Dhabi for the F1 running.

Teams are permitted to enter two cars to the Abu Dhabi test, although not all will partake in what was initially slated to be a day solely for young drivers.

The FIA has since opened up the test to any driver who did not race full-time in F1 this year, allowing Fernando Alonso to link up with Renault for the day ahead of his 2021 race comeback.

Related video

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Previous article

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Next article

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Marino Sato
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Leighton Reese Racing Sebring preview
Trans-Am Trans-Am / News

Leighton Reese Racing Sebring preview

Vips remains on Super Formula sidelines for Sugo
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Vips remains on Super Formula sidelines for Sugo

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Trending

1
World Rallycross

World RX finale set to be cancelled, Kristoffersson champion

2
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

5h
3
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

4
Moto2

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out

Latest news

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher
Formula 1

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

FIA rules against Sainz testing for Ferrari at Abu Dhabi

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes
Formula 1

Racing Point didn't have enough spares after Bahrain clashes

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure
Formula 1

Mercedes impressed by how Russell handled pressure

Latest videos

How Did Mercedes Throw Away Russell's Win? 12:06
Formula 1
10m

How Did Mercedes Throw Away Russell's Win?

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos 02:57
Formula 1
Dec 7, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 5, 2020

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.