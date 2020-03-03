Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All of Mark Webber's F1 race wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Mark Webber's F1 race wins
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 11:36 AM

On this day in 2002, Mark Webber finished a stellar fifth on his maiden Formula 1 race appearance with Minardi. To celebrate 18 years of his grand prix debut, we look back at all of his victories in the sport.

Slider
List

2009 German GP

2009 German GP
1/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB5, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2009 Brazilian GP

2009 Brazilian GP
2/9

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB5, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2010 Spanish GP

2010 Spanish GP
3/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2010 Monaco GP

2010 Monaco GP
4/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2010 British GP

2010 British GP
5/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2010 Hungarian GP

2010 Hungarian GP
6/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2011 Brazilian GP

2011 Brazilian GP
7/9

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

2012 Monaco GP

2012 Monaco GP
8/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st

2012 British GP

2012 British GP
9/9

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd

Series Formula 1
Drivers Mark Webber
Author Rachit Thukral

