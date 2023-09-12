Subscribe
Previous / Norris expands on back issues aggravated by current F1 cars Next / Marko: Mercedes criticisms of Red Bull F1 team not from a “serious competitor”
Formula 1 News

New Hamilton F1 deal held up by marketing aspects - Mercedes

Mercedes says that the delay in sorting out Lewis Hamilton’s new Formula 1 contract was mostly triggered by side issues like marketing commitments. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Jerome d'Ambrosio, Driver Development Director, Mercedes-AMG, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

The German manufacturer and the seven-time world champion ended months of speculation ahead of the Italian Grand Prix when they announced that they were extending their commitment to each other until at least the end of 2025. 

There had been some hope of getting the new deal sorted out earlier in the year, but the issue dragged. The hold-up even served to fuel speculation that Hamilton may not continue with Mercedes, or even remain in F1. 

However, throughout the discussions, both parties insisted that the major elements of the deal had been put in place quite quickly and the final stages of sorting out the paperwork were lengthy because it involved lawyers. 

With the deal finally over the line, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has explained that sorting out the latest deal was no more difficult than previous ones – and it was only minor issues like marketing that took time to sort. 

"I think Lewis and I, we were clear on the major terms in June, July," explained Wolff. "And then just things were bubbling along, and then it was summer break.  

"In the end, it was things about marketing, not really the big relevant topics, that took a bit of time. Sometimes with lawyers, it can take time, although ours are obviously splendid." 

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

Photo by: Erik Junius

Although Hamilton has not won a race since 2021, he remains one of F1's biggest attractions and has faith that he can get back to the top with Mercedes. 

His continued commitment to grand prix racing has been welcomed by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who thinks it is great news for the series because the Briton has such a diverse range of fans.

"I am very happy with Lewis' decision," said Domenicali. "He is an extraordinary driver and I believe he has only one objective today: his eighth world title.  

"I'm sure he feels in great shape, he has a lot of confidence in the team and, from a sporting point of view, it's nice to know he's there.  

"Furthermore, Lewis has been able to connect Formula 1 with very different worlds, which is undoubtedly positive news for Formula 1 as a whole."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Norris expands on back issues aggravated by current F1 cars

Marko: Mercedes criticisms of Red Bull F1 team not from a “serious competitor”
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

Formula 1
Singapore GP

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

The V-shaped F1 driving demand that has hurt Magnussen in 2023

The V-shaped F1 driving demand that has hurt Magnussen in 2023

Formula 1
Singapore GP

The V-shaped F1 driving demand that has hurt Magnussen in 2023 The V-shaped F1 driving demand that has hurt Magnussen in 2023

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Latest news

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MGP MotoGP
Misano September Testing

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais

Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais

IMSA IMSA

Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"

Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"

F1 Formula 1

Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony" Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe