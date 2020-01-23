Marko rules out further Red Bull F1 call-ups for ex-juniors

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
307 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko rules out further Red Bull F1 call-ups for ex-juniors

shares
comments
Marko rules out further Red Bull F1 call-ups for ex-juniors
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll
Jan 23, 2020, 11:59 AM

Red Bull will not consider bringing former juniors like Jean-Eric Vergne back into its Formula 1 fold in the future, motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says.

The energy drink giant has long placed an emphasis on homegrown talent in signing drivers for its main F1 outfit and the junior team, which will be known in 2020 as AlphaTauri.

A shortage of F1-ready drivers in its junior scheme two years ago led to Red Bull signing Brendon Hartley, who had left its programme back in 2010 and had subsequently won the Le Mans 24 Hours and the World Endurance Championship title with Porsche.

Though Hartley lasted just over a season at what was then Toro Rosso, the precedent of his return has meant that the likes of WEC and Formula E champion Sebastien Buemi and fellow FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne - both axed from Red Bull's F1 ranks in the past - have been repeatedly mentioned as potential candidates for Red Bull-controlled vacant seats.

Read Also:

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Marko said of such drivers' chances of returning to F1 with Red Bull: "The topic is closed. They have made careers in other directions and other motorsport categories.

"Now, if a Jean-Eric Vergne wins Formula E, it's something completely different from the requirements that we have in Formula 1.

"Because there he would be more or less a complete newcomer. It would take him a whole season to get used to the specialities of a Pirelli tyre. So for that reason alone, it's all in the past.

"But when you look around, a lot of our juniors are successful. They earn good money and have turned their hobby into a profession. That is great."

The year after Hartley's arrival, Red Bull signed two other drivers it previously dropped in Daniil Kvyat and Alex Albon to make up its Toro Rosso roster.

Despite this, Marko does not feel Red Bull's standards have been set too high.

"You have to understand that from a philosophical point of view. At first the junior team was a kind of patronage because everybody knew how expensive motorsport is and [Red Bull owner Dietrich] Mateschitz said that we want to give drivers a chance.

"But then suddenly we had two Formula 1 teams. And then it was clear that supporting someone because they are relatively successful is not enough.

"It was decided that they must at least have the potential to win a grand prix. And that's why the selection has become more rigorous.

"I can't quite understand these points of criticism, because we finance drivers for a full season or two, without these funds they would never have got into this situation at all. And if it's not enough for F1, well, there are only 20 [F1 drivers], and we know from these 20 that not all of them are in it just because of their skills.

"How many people [from our programme] have won a grand prix? [Sebastian] Vettel, [Daniel] Ricciardo, Max [Verstappen]. A podium, I can't tell you all how many people have made it to the podium.

"Internally we are happy and proud, and we are being copied on a massive scale. But none of the other programmes have come anywhere near to what we have achieved."

Next article
The secrets that show Mercedes F1 power is still king

Previous article

The secrets that show Mercedes F1 power is still king
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , AlphaTauri
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Just how fast can the LMP1s go at Le Mans?

2
Trans-Am

Tomy Drissi banned from Trans-Am for one full year

3
Super GT

Goh to exit Super GT after Palou IndyCar move

4
NASCAR XFINITY

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars

5
MotoGP

Miller: 2019 "definitely" better than Moto3 runner-up season

Latest videos

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

Latest news

Marko rules out further Red Bull F1 call-ups for ex-juniors
F1

Marko rules out further Red Bull F1 call-ups for ex-juniors

The secrets that show Mercedes F1 power is still king
F1

The secrets that show Mercedes F1 power is still king

Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020
F1

Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020

Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the Williams FW14B
F1

Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the Williams FW14B

Date announced for season 2 of 'Drive to Survive'
F1

Date announced for season 2 of 'Drive to Survive'

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.