Marko suggests Perez's improved F1 form because 2025 contract at stake
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko suggests Sergio Perez's improved Formula 1 form might be because "next year's contracts are at stake" as the Mexican fights to secure his future.
Motorsport Images
Perez missed out on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix to reigning world champion team-mate Max Verstappen by a slender 0.066 seconds as Red Bull scored a 1-2 result.
With Perez out of contract at the end of the year, many believed RB driver Daniel Ricciardo would take his place. However, the Australian has struggled against stablemate Yuki Tsunoda.
Combined with the availability of Carlos Sainz following Lewis Hamilton's impending Ferrari switch, Fernando Alonso refraining from publicly committing his future to Aston Martin and the instability at the top of Red Bull impacting Verstappen, the Red Bull line-up is far from certain.
With both seats potentially available should Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff land "number one target" Verstappen, Marko has suggested that Perez's groove - having brought up the rear in Red Bull 1-2s in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia – might be because contract talks are on the line.
Speaking to Sky Germany after qualifying in Suzuka, Marko said: "Last year [in Japan] in particular was Sergio's worst race. Everything went wrong then, so I think it's particularly satisfying for him.
"You can see he can do it. But perhaps it also plays a role that next year's contracts are at stake - this year much earlier than usual. That also seems to be very motivating."
Marko added that the situation "has moved forward a lot" when it came to locking in a Red Bull driver pairing for 2025 but that more time was needed before making a final decision.
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alonso, also out of contract at the end of the season, and Mercedes have said they want their resolutions for 2025 sorted by the summer.
"Normally we don't talk about driver decisions at all in April," continued Marko. "But somehow, the whole thing seems to have moved forward a lot. But it's still too early for us. We will certainly wait some time before we make a decision."
The Austrian added that Sainz is "certainly another name to consider", should the former Toro Rosso driver be brought back within the Red Bull stable.
Marko reckoned he and Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner would follow "the same procedure" as previous years and the pair have held talks to determine the driver line-up.
Their working relationship is under heightened scrutiny following speculation Marko had been leaking information to the media regarding an investigation into Horner after a female employee made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Perez fears repeat Alonso F1 incidents won't get punished
Perez's Australian GP compromised by tear-off stuck in F1 car floor
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Verstappen not "as comfortable" at Suzuka as in previous F1 races
2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
Latest news
Wickens hospitalized after major Nurburgring Nordschleife crash
Ferrari can win more F1 races despite Red Bull's Suzuka dominance - Sainz
The real key in Acosta’s stunning start to life in MotoGP
How Mercedes has unlocked a "night and day" difference from its F1 car
Prime
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments