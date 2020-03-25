Gallery: All of Martin Brundle's F1 podiums

Martin Brundle didn't get the success he deserved in Formula 1, with a 13-year long career - including a season at McLaren - failing to yield a single win. He, however, did score nine podium finishes, all of which are listed below.
1992 French GP
Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 7th
1992 British GP
Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 6th
1992 Italian GP
Result: 2nd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 9th
1992 Japanese GP
Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8
Started: 13th
1992 Australian GP
Result: 3rd
Car: Benetton B192, Ford HB 3.5 V8.
Started: 8th
1993 San Marino GP
Result: 3rd
Car: Ligier JS39, Renault 3.5 V10
Started: 10th
1994 Monaco GP
Result: 2nd
Car: McLaren MP4-9, Peugeot 3.5 V10
Started: 8th
1994 Australian GP
Result: 3rd
Car: McLaren MP4-9, Peugeot 3.5 V10
Started: 9th
1995 Belgian GP
Result: 3rd
Car: Ligier JS41, Mugen-Honda 3.0 V10.
Started: 13th
