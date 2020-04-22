Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures
Gijs van Lennep, Herbert Muller, Martini Racing, Porsche 911 RSR Turbo
Photo by: David Phipps
Bernie Ecclestone, F1 Supremo
Photo by: Sutton Images
Martini girls
Photo by: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images
Gerard Larrousse, Vic Elford, Martini Racing Porsche 917 LH
Photo by: David Phipps
Rudi Lins, Helmut Marko, Martini International Porsche 908/02 LH, Sam Posey, Ronnie Bucknum, NART Ferrari 512S
Photo by: David Phipps
Helmut Marko, Rudi Lins, Martini International Porsche 908/02 LH
Photo by: David Phipps
Bernie Ecclestone and Carlos Pace, Martini Brabham BT44B-Ford
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Bernie Ecclestone, F1 Supremo and Herbie Blash, FIA Observer
Photo by: Sutton Images
Martini logo on the Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
50th anniversary of Martini Racing
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Bob Wollek, Alessandro Nannini, Martini Racing, Lancia LC2-84
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Detail of the nose section on the Carlos Pace's Brabham BT45 Alfa Romeo
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Carlos Pace, Brabham BT44B Ford
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44B Ford
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Engine developer Carlo Chiti, Carlos Pace and Brabham's new BT45 with the Alfa Romeo's flat-12 engine.
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Pedro Rodrigue, Jackie Oliver, Porsche 917 LH, Gerard Larrousse, Vic Elford, Martini Racing Team, Porsche 917 LH
Photo by: David Phipps
Chris Amon, Tecno PA123B
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Carlos Pace, Brabham BT45 Alfa Romeo
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Piercarlo Ghinzani, Riccardo Patrese, Hans Heyer, Lancia Martini LC1
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Derek Bell, Brabham BT21 - Ford
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Henri Pescarolo, Mauro Baldi, Lucio Cesario, Martini Lancia LC2
Photo by: Bill Murenbeeld / Motorsport Images
Mario Andretti, Lotus, Carlos Reutemann, Lotus
Photo by: David Phipps
Jacky Ickx, Reinhold Joest, Porsche 908/80 Turbo
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Mario Andretti, Lotus
Photo by: David Phipps
Jurgen Barth, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 936/77
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Jurgen Barth, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 936/77
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, Porsche 935
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Carlos Pace, Brabham BT44B Ford
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Williams FW38
Photo by: Williams
Valtteri Bottas, Williams F1 Team
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
A Martini stripe on the Williams motorhome
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW37
Photo by: Williams F1
Felipe Massa, Williams FW38, leads Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW38, and Jolyon Palmer, Renault RE16
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Williams FW36 Mercedes, leads Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW36 Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Martini has enjoyed a long history in motorsport, with its iconic stripes spawning some of the most memorable liveries in all of racing.
