Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

Gijs van Lennep, Herbert Muller, Martini Racing, Porsche 911 RSR Turbo

Gijs van Lennep, Herbert Muller, Martini Racing, Porsche 911 RSR Turbo
1/35

Photo by: David Phipps

Bernie Ecclestone, F1 Supremo

Bernie Ecclestone, F1 Supremo
2/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

Martini girls

Martini girls
3/35

Photo by: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images

Gerard Larrousse, Vic Elford, Martini Racing Porsche 917 LH

Gerard Larrousse, Vic Elford, Martini Racing Porsche 917 LH
4/35

Photo by: David Phipps

Rudi Lins, Helmut Marko, Martini International Porsche 908/02 LH, Sam Posey, Ronnie Bucknum, NART Ferrari 512S

Rudi Lins, Helmut Marko, Martini International Porsche 908/02 LH, Sam Posey, Ronnie Bucknum, NART Ferrari 512S
5/35

Photo by: David Phipps

Helmut Marko, Rudi Lins, Martini International Porsche 908/02 LH

Helmut Marko, Rudi Lins, Martini International Porsche 908/02 LH
6/35

Photo by: David Phipps

Bernie Ecclestone and Carlos Pace, Martini Brabham BT44B-Ford

Bernie Ecclestone and Carlos Pace, Martini Brabham BT44B-Ford
7/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Bernie Ecclestone, F1 Supremo and Herbie Blash, FIA Observer

Bernie Ecclestone, F1 Supremo and Herbie Blash, FIA Observer
8/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

Martini logo on the Ferrari

Martini logo on the Ferrari
9/35

Photo by: Sutton Images

50th anniversary of Martini Racing

50th anniversary of Martini Racing
10/35

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Bob Wollek, Alessandro Nannini, Martini Racing, Lancia LC2-84

Bob Wollek, Alessandro Nannini, Martini Racing, Lancia LC2-84
11/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford

Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
12/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Detail of the nose section on the Carlos Pace's Brabham BT45 Alfa Romeo

Detail of the nose section on the Carlos Pace's Brabham BT45 Alfa Romeo
13/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Carlos Pace, Brabham BT44B Ford

Carlos Pace, Brabham BT44B Ford
14/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44B Ford

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44B Ford
15/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Engine developer Carlo Chiti, Carlos Pace and Brabham's new BT45 with the Alfa Romeo's flat-12 engine.

Engine developer Carlo Chiti, Carlos Pace and Brabham's new BT45 with the Alfa Romeo's flat-12 engine.
16/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Pedro Rodrigue, Jackie Oliver, Porsche 917 LH, Gerard Larrousse, Vic Elford, Martini Racing Team, Porsche 917 LH

Pedro Rodrigue, Jackie Oliver, Porsche 917 LH, Gerard Larrousse, Vic Elford, Martini Racing Team, Porsche 917 LH
17/35

Photo by: David Phipps

Chris Amon, Tecno PA123B

Chris Amon, Tecno PA123B
18/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Carlos Pace, Brabham BT45 Alfa Romeo

Carlos Pace, Brabham BT45 Alfa Romeo
19/35

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Piercarlo Ghinzani, Riccardo Patrese, Hans Heyer, Lancia Martini LC1

Piercarlo Ghinzani, Riccardo Patrese, Hans Heyer, Lancia Martini LC1
20/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Derek Bell, Brabham BT21 - Ford

Derek Bell, Brabham BT21 - Ford
21/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Henri Pescarolo, Mauro Baldi, Lucio Cesario, Martini Lancia LC2

Henri Pescarolo, Mauro Baldi, Lucio Cesario, Martini Lancia LC2
22/35

Photo by: Bill Murenbeeld / Motorsport Images

Mario Andretti, Lotus, Carlos Reutemann, Lotus

Mario Andretti, Lotus, Carlos Reutemann, Lotus
23/35

Photo by: David Phipps

Jacky Ickx, Reinhold Joest, Porsche 908/80 Turbo

Jacky Ickx, Reinhold Joest, Porsche 908/80 Turbo
24/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Mario Andretti, Lotus

Mario Andretti, Lotus
25/35

Photo by: David Phipps

Jurgen Barth, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 936/77

Jurgen Barth, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 936/77
26/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jurgen Barth, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 936/77

Jurgen Barth, Hurley Haywood, Jacky Ickx, Porsche 936/77
27/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, Porsche 935

Jacky Ickx, Jochen Mass, Porsche 935
28/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Carlos Pace, Brabham BT44B Ford

Carlos Pace, Brabham BT44B Ford
29/35

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Felipe Massa, Williams FW38

Felipe Massa, Williams FW38
30/35

Photo by: Williams

Valtteri Bottas, Williams F1 Team

Valtteri Bottas, Williams F1 Team
31/35

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

A Martini stripe on the Williams motorhome

A Martini stripe on the Williams motorhome
32/35

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW37

Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW37
33/35

Photo by: Williams F1

Felipe Massa, Williams FW38, leads Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW38, and Jolyon Palmer, Renault RE16

Felipe Massa, Williams FW38, leads Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW38, and Jolyon Palmer, Renault RE16
34/35

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Felipe Massa, Williams FW36 Mercedes, leads Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW36 Mercedes

Felipe Massa, Williams FW36 Mercedes, leads Valtteri Bottas, Williams FW36 Mercedes
35/35

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Apr 22, 2020, 3:09 PM

Martini has enjoyed a long history in motorsport, with its iconic stripes spawning some of the most memorable liveries in all of racing.

Series Formula 1 , Le Mans

