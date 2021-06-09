Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks Next / Why Formula 1 has a tough ask to save a 23-race calendar
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA

By:

Lando Norris was spared a harsher penalty for his red flag infringement in Baku Formula 1 qualifying due to “mitigating circumstances” despite his protests the sanction was too strict.

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA

Norris was hit with a three-place grid penalty for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after failing to enter the pit lane when a red flag was shown during Q1 on Saturday.

Norris also received three penalty points on his FIA super licence, taking him up to a total of eight for the 12-month period.

The McLaren driver was frustrated by the penalty, calling it unfair as he felt he had done the safest thing, and that there needed to be “some more leniency” in situations.

But FIA race director Michael Masi took a dim view of Norris’s complaints, believing it was obvious that he should have come straight into the pits when the red flag was shown.

“From karting all the way through to Formula 1, when a red flag is displayed, the meaning of that is very clear: slow right down, and come to pit lane immediately,” Masi said.

“So that there, there’s no ambiguity from a six-year-old who is in their first karting event through to Formula 1.

“It’s consistent across all circuit racing around.”

Read Also:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl shared Norris’s frustration over the grid penalty that dropped him from sixth to ninth, saying ahead of the race there needed to be more flexibility in the rules.

“Not having the possibility to receive a reprimand, for example, for that, if there needs to be a penalty, it’s disappointing,” Seidl said.

“But in the end, it is what it is, there’s no point wasting any more energy on it.”

The initial ruling from the stewards noted that a five-place grid penalty would normally have been applied, but that it was reduced to three because Norris was so close to pit entry, giving him less time to react and come into the pits.

Masi explained that the mitigating circumstances had been correctly applied, but the stewards felt the three penalty points remained appropriate.

"With regards to the penalty points and the actual penalty itself, obviously the stewards can apply any of the penalties and any penalty points that they see appropriate in an incident,” Masi said.

“Yes, they do have a guideline to use, but in this circumstance, they saw that it was fit to not apply what the guidelines said because of the mitigating circumstances, which was a harsher penalty.

“However, with regards to the penalty points, they felt that it was appropriate, being a red flag infringement.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

Previous article

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

Next article

Why Formula 1 has a tough ask to save a 23-race calendar

Why Formula 1 has a tough ask to save a 23-race calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon Signs Lifetime Agreement with Henrick Motorsports

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona

11h
3
MotoGP

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

4
Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

16h
5
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest news
Why Formula 1 has a tough ask to save a 23-race calendar
Formula 1

Why Formula 1 has a tough ask to save a 23-race calendar

5m
Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA
Formula 1

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA

1h
Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks
Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

1h
Ferrari appoints Vigna as new company CEO
Formula 1

Ferrari appoints Vigna as new company CEO

2h
Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008
Formula 1

Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008

13h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner disagrees with way Wolff 00:46
Formula 1
17h

Formula 1: Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

Formula 1: Pirelli inquest continues 05:42
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Pirelli inquest continues

Formula 1: Brawn believes end of Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races 00:50
Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021

Formula 1: Brawn believes end of Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Formula 1: Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021

Formula 1: Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Azerbaijan GP best photos 03:30
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Azerbaijan GP best photos

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ferrari appoints Vigna as new company CEO Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ferrari appoints Vigna as new company CEO

Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008
Formula 1

Kubica still has regrets over missed title bid in 2008

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris hit with grid penalty for red-flag infringement

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren F1 shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren F1 shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Prime

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship.

Formula 1
17h
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Trending Today

Jeff Gordon Signs Lifetime Agreement with Henrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon Signs Lifetime Agreement with Henrick Motorsports

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"
NASCAR NASCAR

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Latest news

Why Formula 1 has a tough ask to save a 23-race calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Formula 1 has a tough ask to save a 23-race calendar

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to normal tracks

Ferrari appoints Vigna as new company CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari appoints Vigna as new company CEO

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.