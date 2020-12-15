Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

shares
comments
Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has explained the decision to delay the stewards’ investigation into Carlos Sainz alleged slow pit lane entry in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren driver Sainz was placed under investigation by the race stewards in the F1 season finale for a possible slow entry to the pit lane, holding up Racing Point’s Lance Stroll.

Despite an uneventful race and plenty of time to complete the investigation, the stewards confirmed they would only look at the matter after the race.

It meant McLaren had to wait for a decision before it could officially celebrate third place in the constructors’ championship, with Sainz provisionally finishing sixth behind teammate Lando Norris.

The stewards ultimately decided to take no further action after estimating Sainz only slowed enough to lose 0.6 seconds in the pit lane. They also accepted the Spaniard’s explanation that he slowed down in response to the busy pit lane under the Virtual Safety Car.

Masi explained after the race that the stewards were eager to review all of available information in the incident, reasoning the decision to postpone the investigation.

"There was some data that was necessary that we wanted to get hold of, so that takes obviously a little bit longer to get,” Masi said.

“As a result, it was easier to look at it completely after the race, once we had all of that available information, and was also helpful getting the perspectives of the respective drivers.”

Asked by Motorsport.com how “unnecessarily slow” was determined by the stewards, Masi said it was down to their judgement.

“Driving unnecessarily slowly in the pit lane comes about as a result of a discussion with all of the teams sporting directors and the stewards earlier this year,” Masi said.

“So as long as we had to look at it all, it’s a judgement. It’s why we have stewards.”

Read Also:

Stroll was told to “blend” into the fast lane of the pit lane after his pit stop as Sainz came past, and appeared to narrowly avoid an Alfa Romeo mechanic who was stood in the next pit box.

Masi confirmed the stewards did note and look into the incident, but determined no investigation necessary.

“It was looked at, but it wouldn’t be classified as an unsafe release,” Masi said.

Related video

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Previous article

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams McLaren

Trending Today

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Porsche Supercup team owner Walter Lechner dies aged 71
Porsche Supercup Porsche Supercup / Breaking news

Porsche Supercup team owner Walter Lechner dies aged 71

Goodyear Tire Gatornationals Fast Facts
NHRA NHRA / News

Goodyear Tire Gatornationals Fast Facts

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

Latest news

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus

2
Formula 1

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

7h
3
Formula 1

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

4h
4
Formula 1

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

1h
5
Porsche Supercup

Porsche Supercup team owner Walter Lechner dies aged 71

Latest news

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers
Formula 1

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.