Massa legal team hopes for support from Hamilton in 2008 F1 title case
Felipe Massa’s legal representation hope that 2008 Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will support his former Brazilian rival in his case to overturn the outcome of that year’s drivers’ title.
Prompted by an interview with ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone earlier this year, plus archive footage of late FIA race director Charlie Whiting, Massa believes F1 and the governing body were aware of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix ‘crashgate’ scandal in time to take action before the championship was decided.
Former Ferrari and Williams racer Massa says he is developing a subsequent legal case to gain “justice for the sport” rather than recoup the “tens of millions of euros” that his team believes have been missed out on after losing that year’s championship by one point to McLaren driver Hamilton.
But Bernardo Viana - from the Sao Paulo Vieira Rezende Advogados law firm that represents Massa in Brazil – hopes that Hamilton will support the case that would theoretically lead to him losing the first of his seven drivers’ championship crowns.
Speaking to Reuters, Viana said: “He is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity.
“He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very well liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us.
“We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton."
Aside from Hamilton, it is known that Ferrari - for which Massa drove in 2008 - will not join forces for the case.
Felipe Massa, Ferrari F2008, and Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-23 Mercedes
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
In the same Reuters interview, Viana also revealed that Massa’s legal team have pushed back the deadline for F1 and the FIA to respond to a Letter Before Claim until mid-October.
Previously, the letter - which outlined that the F1 summer break and personnel being on holiday was not sufficient a reason for the FOM and FIA delays in replying - stated a deadline to respond of last Friday (8 September) ahead of potentially launching a formal challenge in the British High Court.
Speaking to Motorsport.com last week, Viana said: "They have asked for more time, and we are assessing internally if we're going to give them more time in good faith," added Viana.
"They are still within the time that we have offered them, so we are waiting for their response. If their response is adequate, and if they approach us for any conversation, that's OK.
"If it is not, if their response is not adequate, we're just going to move forward with the legal strategy that we have in place."
Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble
Related video
Pirelli ponders F1 tweak as ATA decision to be made
Zhou: "very close" to new F1 deal with number one choice Alfa Romeo
Latest news
Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR
Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR Noah Gragson has been reinstated by NASCAR
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move Percat has no regrets over ill-fated WAU move
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance
The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.