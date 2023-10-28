Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge
Felipe Massa says he is “surprised” by claims FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem made about his potential legal challenge over the 2008 Formula 1 championship outcome.
The Brazilian driver has begun a legal process to evaluate overturning the result of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, which was won by Fernando Alonso after his Renault team-mate Nelson Piquet Jr. deliberately crashed.
Massa lost valuable ground in the title chase to main rival Lewis Hamilton that day, after suffering a problem at a refuelling stop, and if the event is declared null and void, he would become champion.
As both FOM and the FIA work on filing legal responses over the matter, Ben Sulayem said recently that he had discussed the matter with Massa to indicate that motor racing’s governing body would defend its corner.
Speaking to Reuters, Ben Sulayem said: "I answered him saying 'It's up to you, you do what you think is right for you, but the FIA will have to protect themselves.
"We have our rules, we have our sporting rules, and our statutes, which say a certain period after that you can't [do anything]... but people can challenge that. It's not the book of God."
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President
But Massa has questioned that version of events, as he insists that he has never talked to Ben Sulayem about the matter and got no response when he messaged to say he was open for discussions.
Asked for his thoughts on Ben Sulayem’s claims, Massa told Motorsport.com: “I was a little surprised, because we didn't have this conversation with him. We never talked about the case.
“In the end, I didn't have a conversation with him. I sent a message explaining the case and saying that I was available for us to talk, but he never responded to me. We never had that conversation.
“I hope and believe that the FIA has to defend the sport. But it's not [about] defending itself, but defending what is fair and what is right for sport in general. I think that's the main point.”
Pushed on Ben Sulayem’s remark about the FIA statutes not being the ‘book of God’, Massa replied: “In fact, our lawyers know this, that's all I have to say.”
Massa hoped that new regimes at both the FIA and FOM would be open to right errors that he thinks were made by their organisations in the past – rather than still trying to defend what happened.
“We understand that they are the same companies, but they are different people compared to those of the time,” added Massa.
“I hope the people today show that things are different, so I hope that the people who are in charge today, both in the FIA and FOM, see that this type of situation is unacceptable and that they can't turn their backs on a case like this. I really hope they clean it up.”
Sharing title with Hamilton
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, celebrates 3rd position in the sprint race, with Felipe Massa
Massa and his legal team are crystal clear that they want the 2008 world championship title overturned.
Such a scenario, which would take away Hamilton’s maiden crown, seems unlikely. However, there have been suggestions that one outcome could be a sharing of the title.
Massa said he was not considering any potential end game beyond achieved what he thinks is justice for what happened in the 2008 Singapore GP being manipulated.
“I think the most important thing is for us to have justice done in the right way,” he said. “The correct thing, the work [of my lawyers], is cancel the race [Singapore].
“I understand that we are 15 years after it, but justice has to be done the right way and that is what we will fight for.
“If justice is done and we think that this is really the right thing to do [sharing the title with Hamilton], especially because [sharing of championships] happened in other sports, it is something to be analysed. But we are going after justice and after the trophy, that's the main point.”
Massa said that he had had no contact with Hamilton over the situation.
“I have never spoken to Hamilton [about this] and, in fact, I see that people are very afraid to comment on the case,” he said. “But I have a lot of support, to be honest, from a lot of people who cannot speak, and a lot support from people on the street, from my country, from other countries too.”
Abu Dhabi 2021 comparisons
The potential challenge over the 2008 world championship has prompted recent discussions about whether or not a successful outcome could open the door for Mercedes to challenge the FIA over what happened when it mishandled the safety car restart at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and cost Hamilton the title.
Massa does not see such a strong link between the two cases though, because he says one was a deliberately conspiracy whereas the other was a mistake.
“One thing is a manipulation of the sport and another thing is an error, right?,” said Massa.
“It is like a [football] referee doing something stupid. They are two completely different things, my case in 2008 and the case in 2021.”
Related video
The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber
The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber
Massa's legal team extends FIA and F1 response deadline on 2008 challenge
Massa's legal team extends FIA and F1 response deadline on 2008 challenge Massa's legal team extends FIA and F1 response deadline on 2008 challenge
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Latest news
Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents
Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents
Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole
Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole
Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying
Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying
Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap
Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.