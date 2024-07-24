All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1

Mastercard returns to F1 with McLaren tie-up

Mastercard becomes a major McLaren Formula 1 sponsor on a multi-year deal

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, arrives in Parc Ferme

Motorsport Business

Covers industry-related stories

Global payment card provider Mastercard has returned to Formula 1 sponsorship by inking a deal with McLaren.

Mastercard had been known to be exploring an F1 return for some time, and has ultimately decided to join McLaren and become a 'major sponsor' of the papaya squad in what has been described as a 'multi-year' deal.

Mastercard branding will appear on the McLaren team's cars and equipment later this season, and the payment card giant says it will give cardholders exclusive access to F1 and McLaren through its Mastercard Priceless Experiences programme.

“We are constantly exploring new ways to bring value to our customers and cardholders," said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

"Getting them closer to their passions, what they love most, is central to this, and racing has become one of the most exhilarating, universal passions globally.

"For many people, McLaren is synonymous with racing – exciting, innovative, purpose-driven. We are thrilled to partner with them and to join our brands together in a meaningful way in the eyes of fans everywhere.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said he was "delighted" to land the latest blue-chip partner to McLaren's expanding sponsorship roster.

“Mastercard is an incredible brand with the iconic red and yellow logo instantly recognisable wherever you are in the world," Brown added.

Ricardo Rosset, Mastercard Lola T97/30

Ricardo Rosset, Mastercard Lola T97/30

Photo by: Sutton Images

"Mastercard shares our absolute passion for offering fans fantastic experiences and opportunities to truly feel part of our growing global racing community – and we are delighted to welcome them to the McLaren Racing family."

Mastercard previously entered F1 in 1997 through the short-lived Mastercard Lola squad under Lola founder Eric Broadley.

The team made one qualifying attempt at the season opening Australian Grand Prix, and folded soon after.

Mastercard then took its sponsorship to the Jordan team from 1998 until 2001, adorning the sidepods of Eddie Jordan's cars.

Mastercard's direct rivals Visa and American Express also found the way to F1 sponsorship in recent years, with Visa a title sponsor of the rebranded Visa Cash App RB team and Amex becoming F1's regional partner in the Americas and at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Next article Why Red Bull’s latest upgrades will not run at the Belgian GP

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc: Ferrari bouncing issue to be "most visible" in Spa

Leclerc: Ferrari bouncing issue to be "most visible" in Spa

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Leclerc: Ferrari bouncing issue to be "most visible" in Spa
Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
McLaren
More from
McLaren
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
"I'm not a robot" - Who is F1’s latest race winner Oscar Piastri?

"I'm not a robot" - Who is F1’s latest race winner Oscar Piastri?

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"I'm not a robot" - Who is F1’s latest race winner Oscar Piastri?
The five times Norris lost out with a bad start from pole

The five times Norris lost out with a bad start from pole

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The five times Norris lost out with a bad start from pole

Latest news

Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Albon: Verstappen and Hamilton both “aggressive” in Hungary collision
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
Hyundai WRC status to be clarified “in very near future”
Hulkenberg in "a bit of a shock" about Audi's F1 management shake-up

Hulkenberg in "a bit of a shock" about Audi's F1 management shake-up

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Hulkenberg in "a bit of a shock" about Audi's F1 management shake-up

Prime

Discover prime content
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA