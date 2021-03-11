Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1

By:

Nikita Mazepin says he has no concerns about facing penalties and stewards sanctions in Formula 1 as he did in Formula 2, believing he needs “a very different driving style”.

Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1

Mazepin will make his F1 debut later this month with Haas after graduating from F2, where he finished fifth in last year’s championship.

The Russian driver ended last season on 11 penalty points after a string of incidents, leaving him just one shy of the threshold to trigger a one-race ban.

Mazepin’s penalty points record is wiped as he moves up to F1, but the same system is in place for drivers who may reach 12 points.

But Mazepin said he does not have any concerns about the stewarding in F1, explaining how he will need a different driving style with Haas given he is no longer fighting for a championship.

“It's not something that I fear because I'm confident that's not going to happen,” Mazepin said.

“I take a lot of time to go through the regulations, study them and understand them, understand where that fine line is.

“Like one of the great racing drivers said, if you don't go for a gap that exists, you're no longer a racing driver, and I think this is applicable to every driver in F1.

“To get there you do need to be willing to take every opportunity, because if you will not be doing it, somebody else will. You obviously sometimes overstep that line.

“It's not up to me to decide. It's the stewards decision. Like I said, everyone's got a job in F1. And I'm not a steward. So I respect their correct decisions on some of those moves.

“But I'm confident to say that you won't be seeing that in F1 in the coming years, because there's a very different driving style needed when you are fighting for a championship and potentially fighting further back down the grid.”

Read Also:

Mazepin arrives at Haas as part of an all-new line-up at the team for 2021, when he will partner fellow F2 graduate Mick Schumacher.

Haas has already confirmed it will not be developing the 2021 car as it puts all of its focus on 2022 when the regulations change, seemingly resigning the team to a year at the back of the field.

But Mazepin said he has no concerns about the development plan, expressing confidence in his team.

“I'm definitely not worried because I have huge belief and trust to see the amazing work that Ferrari and Haas are able to put together both from the engine and the car side,” Mazepin said.

“I was fortunate to meet [the] people myself recently, and I can say that Haas with their work ethic and the amount of hours they're putting in. they really do deserve a better result than they have gotten in the past.

“I'm confident that the work for the upcoming years will help achieve those results.”

shares
comments

Related video

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

Previous article

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

4h
2
NASCAR Cup

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

21h
5
Formula 1

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

6h
Latest news
Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1
Formula 1

Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1

56m
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales
Formula 1

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

1h
Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?
Formula 1

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?

4h
F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

4h
Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race
Formula 1

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
5h

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
20h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
22h

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari 03:46
Formula 1
22h

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video 10:27
Formula 1
23h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?
Formula 1 / Analysis

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
1h
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
22h
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

Bowman Gray Stadium needs to learn a lesson
Stock car Stock car / Special feature

Bowman Gray Stadium needs to learn a lesson

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Top List

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Latest news

Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.