Previous / Haas F1 team splits with Mazepin, Uralkali after Ukraine invasion Next / McLaren reckons F1 teams will solve porpoising headache early on
Formula 1 News

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep racing in F1 “were ignored”

A “disappointed” Nikita Mazepin has responded to his axing from the Haas Formula 1 team, saying his willingness to accept the FIA’s proposals on Russian competitors was “ignored”. 

Axed Mazepin claims steps to keep racing in F1 "were ignored"
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

On Saturday morning Haas announced it had terminated its title sponsorship with Russian chemical giant Uralkali, with Mazepin – whose father owns Uralkali – losing his drive for the 2022 season.  

This came as a response to Russia’s widely condemned invasion of Ukraine last week, with countries worldwide imposing sanctions on Russia.  

Motorsport authorities across the globe have made their own responses to the Ukraine war, with F1 governing body the FIA banning Russian and Belarusian competitors from racing under their native flags. 

Motorsport UK has outright banned competitors from both countries from competing in its series.  

Given the Mazepin family’s ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, Nikita Mazepin’s future in F1 was in doubt.  

In a statement issued on his social media, Mazepin said: “Dear fans and followers, I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated.  

“While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in unilateral step.   

“To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. 

“I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we can all be together again in better times.  

“I will have more to say in the coming days.” 

 

Haas has yet to make any follow-up announcements on its recent news in regards to who will come onboard as title sponsor and who will replace Mazepin.  

In an interview during Barcelona pre-season testing last month, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said test driver Pietro Fittipaldi would be first in line should Mazepin lose his seat.  

Fittipaldi contested two races for Haas in 2020 as replacement for the injured Romain Grosjean following his horror Baharin accident. 

For the final day of the Barcelona pre-season test in February, Haas removed all Uralkali branding – which featured the Russian flag colours – from its cars in response to the Ukraine invasion.  

It is unclear at this stage what Haas’ plans will be for next week’s Bahrain F1 pre-season test in the wake of the Mazepin/Uralkali split.  

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
