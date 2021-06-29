Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint
Formula 1 News

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner says Nikita Mazepin’s good humour over his ‘Mazespin’ gift shows he’s not the ‘unhappy young man’ some think he is.

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

With the young Russian driver having taken on the nickname of ‘Mazespin’ inside the team after his run of incidents this year, Steiner made a surprise presentation on race morning at last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

He handed Mazepin a special spinning top and base, and then joked: “It's the Mazespin game. You spin this one: it is better than spinning the car!"

Mazepin laughed as he took the gift, and Steiner said he expected nothing else – with the Italian believing that some people’s perceptions of his driver are wrong.

“He was not uncomfortable,” explained Steiner. “He was pretty happy. You know, there is a happy Nikita Mazepin as well.

“He's not this unhappy kid you all think he is, this miserable young man. He's got a good sense of humour, you know?”

Read Also:

Steiner said releasing video of him handing over the gift to Mazepin was deliberate in showing to the world a different side to the youngster than how he is sometimes portrayed.

“I think it was decided to be a little bit funnier,” added Steiner. “We can be also funny here.

“It seems to be always everything on social media about Nikita is about bad things, so there can be also good things, you know? We try to use it to our advantage, and get away from the naysayers."

In terms of on-track performances, Steiner still thinks it will be some time before Mazepin and teammate Mick Schumacher can fight rivals properly.

Asked about Mazepin’s hopes to have a race where he doesn’t get lapped, Steiner said he doubted it would be possible until 2022.

“To think this year for it to happen will be very difficult,” he said. “The blue flags they kill you, because they kill your tyres and it's just a difficult spot, because you're always around cars, and you cannot perform.

“So let's hope next year it happens. I mean that is our aim, but this year it will be difficult.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

Previous article

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

13 h
2
Supercars

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

7 h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
IndyCar

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

5
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Latest news
'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

20m
FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint
Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

49m
Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

1 h
Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

13 h
Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was 00:44
Formula 1
34m

Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was "disheartening"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos 02:43
Formula 1
15 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if 00:56
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third 06:11
Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime
Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Nikita Mazepin More from
Nikita Mazepin
Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin
Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin

Steiner doesn’t fear retaliation in Schumacher/Mazepin battle
Formula 1

Steiner doesn’t fear retaliation in Schumacher/Mazepin battle

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin F1 fights
Video Inside
Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin F1 fights

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car Styrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions 'blown out of proportion'
Formula 1

Steiner: Schumacher and Mazepin tensions 'blown out of proportion'

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Trending Today

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms
Supercars Supercars

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion
IndyCar IndyCar

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Verstappen explains brief brake issue during Styrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains brief brake issue during Styrian GP

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Mercedes to keep Lauda red star on car "forever"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to keep Lauda red star on car "forever"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
22 h
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

Latest news

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.