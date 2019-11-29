Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in progress . . .
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal

shares
comments
McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 9:34 AM

McLaren says its 2020 Formula 1 livery will be "quite special" as the result of it ramping up its sponsorship partnership with British American Tobacco.

The Woking-based outfit began a partnership with BAT earlier this year to promote the company's electronic alternatives to cigarettes.

With the tie-up having proved to be a success on the back of McLaren's push to fourth place in the constructors' championship, BAT announced ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that it will be increasing its financial commitment in 2020 as well as sponsoring the team's IndyCar effort.

The bigger deal, which seals BAT's place as McLaren's biggest sponsor, will lead to a larger brand presence on the car – with its product names set to feature on the sidepods, inside the halo and on the front wing.

Speaking about the changes to the car's colour scheme, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said on Friday that the changes will make an impact.

"Our car [livery] design, which we will won't reveal until we unveil our race car in February, it looks quite special," said Brown.

"I think you'll like what the race car looks like with the various categories that BAT use on the race car. So I don't want to spoil that debut. But I will say it will look quite impactful and be very noticeable on the racetrack."

Brown did make clear, however, that the Woking-based outfit would stick to its historic orange papaya colours, despite BAT stepping up its involvement.

"BAT is our big biggest partner but we will always stay core to our papaya," he said. "It is a kind of celebration of the history of McLaren and our colour palette."

Despite BAT becoming a principal partners of McLaren, the company says it has no desire to lift its involvement further and become a title sponsor.

Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's chief marketing officer, said: "We have no particular aspirations to be title sponsors. We're very happy with where we are.

"That's actually because the nature of our partnerships from the tobacco days over a decade ago have changed. This is about technology. It is about innovation and it is about brands. We're very happy where we are."

Next article
Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell

Previous article

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
01:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
05:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
02:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
05:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell

55m
2
Formula 1

‘Sensitive’ Ferrari set-up has held team back, says Arrivabene

3
Formula 1

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal

14m
4
Formula 1

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"

Latest videos

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1
8m

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

Latest news

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal
F1

McLaren promises "quite special" 2020 livery after new BAT deal

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell
F1

Sirotkin on standby in Abu Dhabi for ill Russell

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Abu Dhabi GP: Best images from Thursday
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Best images from Thursday

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.