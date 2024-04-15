All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Chinese GP

McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella says he is expecting Formula 1's return to China to be an exercise in "damage limitation" for his squad given its large number of low-speed corners.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren started off 2024 in good shape, heading into the fifth round of the season as the third team in the pecking order, ahead of Mercedes.

But while it remains a force on high-downforce circuits, the team admitted at the start of the year that its persistent low-speed weakness still hadn't been addressed yet.

That weakness could come back to haunt it at some circuits more than others, with F1's return to the Shanghai International Circuit a particular headache for the Woking team.

The 5.4km venue is not only littered with hairpins, but it also has a unique start of the lap through the ever-tightening Turn 1 through 4 complex that combines the type of slow, long corners where the McLaren lacks grip compared to its rivals.

"I have to say that of these first part of the season, China is the track that worries me the most from a competitiveness point of view," Stella acknowledged.

"You have so much low-speed, hairpins. Even in corner two, corner three, you spend so long in long corners.

"And I think it's been a theme I've been repeating. So far, we haven't been able to improve the car enough in these low-speed, medium-speed long corners.

"So from a competitive competitiveness point of view, I would expect a more difficult situation than here in Suzuka, Australia and the first part of the season."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Erik Junius

"China may be a bit of damage limitation for us. And then from Miami onwards, hopefully we start kind of a better stage of this 2024 season and more to come in the second part of the season."

But Stella also recognised China hosting the first sprint format of the season offers some opportunities, as teams will have just one free practice session to get to grip with the circuit and its new tarmac before sprint qualifying.

"Definitely it's going to be a challenging event, from several points of view. What is the tarmac situation will we find?

"At the same time, let's not forget that China was one of the most severe tracks for graining. So how will the tyres be able to cope with this?

It's also a tricky track in terms of balance between some very high-speed corners, like entering corner one, and then many low-speed sections.

"Seeing it in isolation, it gives a headache. But once you see it from a competitive point of view, I think you need to think: 'If I do not do a perfect job, but a little bit better job than others, then this could be a big opportunity."

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble

Watch: F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Five hidden features on an F1 car that you might not have noticed
Next article Komatsu: Gene Haas still keen to invest in F1 team if money not wasted

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Honda targets F1 title bid with Aston Martin from 2026

Honda targets F1 title bid with Aston Martin from 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Honda targets F1 title bid with Aston Martin from 2026
F1 publishes sustainability report amid 2030 net zero push

F1 publishes sustainability report amid 2030 net zero push

Formula 1
F1 publishes sustainability report amid 2030 net zero push
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Misano E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vergne to pole

Misano E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vergne to pole

Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Misano E-Prix: McLaren's Hughes beats Vergne to pole
The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

Formula 1
The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Why tough love has allowed Fourmaux to reach new WRC heights

Why tough love has allowed Fourmaux to reach new WRC heights

WRC WRC
Why tough love has allowed Fourmaux to reach new WRC heights
Martin: Bagnaia still MotoGP title favourite in 2024 but fight is wide open

Martin: Bagnaia still MotoGP title favourite in 2024 but fight is wide open

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin: Bagnaia still MotoGP title favourite in 2024 but fight is wide open
"Complete s***show" - Does the DTM test still make sense in its current form?

"Complete s***show" - Does the DTM test still make sense in its current form?

DTM DTM
Hockenheim April Testing
"Complete s***show" - Does the DTM test still make sense in its current form?
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years

What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years

Prime

Discover prime content
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years

What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The secrets of F1 turbocharging explained
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA