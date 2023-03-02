Subscribe
Previous / A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? Next / Albon: Williams F1 looks like slowest team in Bahrain
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

McLaren commits to race in F1 with innovative dynamic sponsor panels

McLaren has given the green light to race in Formula 1 with the innovative dynamic digital sponsor panels that it tested at the end of last season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren commits to race in F1 with innovative dynamic sponsor panels
Listen to this article

As first reported by Motorsport.com, the dynamic panels, which are fitted in sections along either side of the cockpit and are visible from onboard cameras, allow the team to change the branding on the car while it is out on track.

The team initially trialled the concept during free practice sessions from last year’s United States Grand Prix, but wanted to check on their effectiveness and any potential weight penalty before committing to compete with them.

When they were first run on the car, Mark Turner, the CEO of the Seamless Digital company that came up with the idea, revealed that he had got the panels down to around 200 grammes.

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the time he said: “We have a good finger on the pulse of what's an acceptable mass target. So ranging from the heaviest paint jobs in 2021, which were three plus kilos, we are now down to around 1000 grammes. That's kind of given us the benchmark as our metric for what does success looks like for this system.

"So the [dynamic] system on the McLaren, we're at around 200 grammes. But we are continuing to iterate the design."

Seamless Digital has also come up with a dynamic system that can be fitted to helmets, which weighs just 16 grammes.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren has devoted the panels on its car to different branding options for team sponsor Google Chrome.

The original idea for the dynamic panels came many years ago when Turner worked with the now defunct Manor team, and he was thinking up ways to help its sponsorship struggles. 

"Manor would design liveries that had these large voids for title partners that never really materialised," Turner explained.

"It got us thinking about: how do you go about potentially monetising the sport in a different way so you're not relying on one large single partner? And what kind of technology is out there that could assist in that?

Read Also:

"So we looked at ways to change brands quickly. Can we change brands on a car in a race? Can we change it sector by sector? Can we have a different brand on the left-hand side and the right-hand side of the car?

"It needed to be maximum impact, minimum penalty from a mass perspective. And that was where this thought came from."

shares
comments

Related video

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Albon: Williams F1 looks like slowest team in Bahrain
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

Formula 1

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

Latest news

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

SUPC Supercars

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up" Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Formula 1

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

IndyCar

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023? Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.