Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year

shares
comments
Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year
By:
Nov 26, 2019, 9:29 AM

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says his staff must not get complacent this winter that its impressive 2019 campaign means it is a given it will do even better next year.

The Woking-based outfit sealed fourth place in the constructors' championship with a podium finish for Carlos Sainz in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Its target now is to make further progress and close down the gap to the top three teams ahead of the major rules shake-up that is coming for 2021.

But with Renault having had similar ambitions this season before falling back thanks to a rollercoaster of a campaign, Seidl is well aware about how much work his team still needs to do if it is going to deliver.

"We have high targets and definitely medium term we want to close the gap to the top teams and fight for podiums and race wins again," he said.

"At the same time, we need to be realistic of what is achievable from one year to the next one.

"We have a lot of respect for the top three teams and what they're doing. But at the same time I make sure also within the team that we keep up this respect for every other team that we are fighting with at the moment, because everybody's trying hard to year by year to improve.

"All of these teams that are in the paddock have great people working for them and great talents. So it's a very complex sport. This is why you can never take something for granted.

"It's important to stay humble, keep our heads down, and not get carried away with the step we could make from last year to this year. We have to simply keep working hard in order to make sure we become better as a team."

Read Also:

Seidl said that there was no silver bullet that was going to help McLaren move to the front beyond focus and lifting its game.

"We need to develop a quicker race car, develop our processes and our methodologies," he added. "We need to get all the pieces in place over the next months and years which we think are important to, to get back up again.

"For sure, the '21 regulations coming into place, especially a budget cap will help us, but still especially the three teams in front of us they're simply there because they do a better job. And there's no automatic mechanism that gets us there."

Next article
Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time

Previous article

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
10:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
14:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
11:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
14:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
14:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NHRA

2003 NHRA national event schedule

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year
F1

Seidl will make sure McLaren stays "humble" despite strong year

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time
F1

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"
F1

Steiner: Speed showed Haas could have been "best of the rest"

Sainz says there is "nowhere" to look beyond McLaren for 2021
F1

Sainz says there is "nowhere" to look beyond McLaren for 2021

The main factor behind Honda's F1 future decision
F1

The main factor behind Honda's F1 future decision

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.