Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020

shares
comments
McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020
By:

McLaren will pull out of its involvement in professional cycling after announcing the end of its title partnership of Team Bahrain McLaren at the end of this season.

The Woking-based outfit tied up with the Bahrain Merida outfit for the start of 2019 with a move where it hoped to bring its Formula 1 expertise to the cycling world. 

But despite long-term intentions, and some high-profile signings including rider Mark Cavendish, it is understood the financial difficulties that have hit McLaren as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have forced a change of plan.

In a statement issued by the cycling team, it confirmed that McLaren would withdraw its association with the squad at the end of this year so it could return its focus to four-wheel competition.

It said: “Bahrain World Tour Cycling Team and McLaren, the British super car maker and F1 team, today confirm that McLaren will conclude its title partnership of Team Bahrain McLaren at the end of the 2020 season.

Team Bahrain McLaren has worked together with the team’s partners to maintain the team at the top level of pro cycling – both on and off the bike.

The distinctive Team Bahrain McLaren colours have been ridden to a number of memorable victories so far in this Covid-19 interrupted season, including at the Saudi Tour, Paris-Nice, Circuito de Getxo and Route d’Occitanie.The team thanks McLaren for its contribution to the partnership, and wishes it well as it returns its focus to four wheeled racing.”

McLaren was hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic because its automotive operation had to cease operations and its racing team was put on hold while grands prix were temporarily abandoned.

As part of a major cost-cutting drive, the McLaren Group had to put in place a restructuring which will result in the redundancies of 1200 staff – including some from its F1 team. 

However, the team’s long-term future was secured thanks to a £150 million loan from the National Bank of Bahrain which helped ease its cash flow problems. 

Since then McLaren has enjoyed a good start to the F1 season and is currently fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Related video

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull

Previous article

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull

Next article

How Hamilton's qualifying record compares to Senna, Schumacher

How Hamilton's qualifying record compares to Senna, Schumacher
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Funeral arrangements for Michael Gagliardo
SCCA SCCA / News

Funeral arrangements for Michael Gagliardo

SBRS: Jeff Morton to race at Detroit for "Make-a-wish"
Other open wheel Other open wheel / News

SBRS: Jeff Morton to race at Detroit for "Make-a-wish"

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020

Latest news

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP

How Hamilton's qualifying record compares to Senna, Schumacher Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Hamilton's qualifying record compares to Senna, Schumacher

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
SCCA

Funeral arrangements for Michael Gagliardo

5
Other open wheel

SBRS: Jeff Morton to race at Detroit for "Make-a-wish"

Latest news

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP

How Hamilton's qualifying record compares to Senna, Schumacher
Formula 1

How Hamilton's qualifying record compares to Senna, Schumacher

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020
Formula 1

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull
Formula 1

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull

Zandvoort open to later 2021 F1 slot so fans can attend F1 race
Formula 1

Zandvoort open to later 2021 F1 slot so fans can attend F1 race

Latest videos

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:20
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.