Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days Next / Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1 News

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed he would like to try rallying after seeing it up close during a recent shoot for his Quadrant brand.  

Luke Smith
By:
McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future
Listen to this article

Norris made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019 after rising through the single-seater ranks, but he sampled sportscar racing with an appearance at the Daytona 24 Hours in 2018 when he raced alongside Fernando Alonso for United Autosports. 

But Norris is now eager to give another motorsport discipline a go and try his hand in a rally car at some point in the future. 

It came after Norris launched a new apparel line for Quadrant, his gaming and racing brand, that had an off-road theme and included a shoot with a rally car. 

"I want to try some rallying at some point,” Norris told Motorsport.com in an interview ahead of the summer break. 

“Our next collection with Quadrant clothing is a bit of an off-road vibe. So we recently went and did some stuff to record a piece for it that included rallying. 

“And I just realised going there for the first time and witnessing it, how crazy those people are. It made me really, really want to have a go. 

“I might start where there’s no trees, [at the] end of the year, I just want to have a go - in a safe place! With tyre barriers somewhere. 

“Like, car control and flicking it in and handbrake and timing and all of that stuff, it’s always good to do every now and then for like car control and to keep your wits about with more than just driving a Formula 1 car. 

“It’s like karting. A lot of Formula 1 drivers like to do karting, because it gets them back in the feeling of feeling things and it’s very feeling-related in karting. Same with rallying, I just want to go and try something new.” 

 

Norris would not be the first F1 driver to give rallying a go in recent years. Current Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas has appeared in the Arctic Rally on a couple of occasions, while 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen took part in a number of World Rally Championship events during his break from F1 in 2010 and 2011. 

Asked if he would consider a competitive rally in the future, Norris replied: “Maybe one day. 

“I’ll have to try it first, just to see what it’s like, just because it looks awesome and yeah, there’s always things in life people want to try and do. 

“That’s come across as something I would love to try at some point.” 

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Previous article

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Next article

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links
Formula 1

Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Long-term McLaren F1 deal has allowed for better work-life balance
Formula 1

Norris: Long-term McLaren F1 deal has allowed for better work-life balance

Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace
Formula 1

Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris had to adjust to 2022 McLaren F1 car that was "very unsuited for me"
Formula 1

Norris had to adjust to 2022 McLaren F1 car that was "very unsuited for me"

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

McLaren explains gaps between F1 qualifying and race pace
Formula 1

McLaren explains gaps between F1 qualifying and race pace

Latest news

What are the new F1 technical rules for 2023 and why do they keep changing?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What are the new F1 technical rules for 2023 and why do they keep changing?

Following Formula 1’s rules revolution of 2022 there will be yet more changes next season – primarily concerning the floor – but why does this keep happening?

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

Pierre Gasly believes Yuki Tsunoda “probably took Formula 1 a bit more seriously” through his second season, allowing him to provide better feedback to push the team forward.

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed he would like to try rallying after seeing it up close during a recent shoot for his Quadrant brand.  

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days

Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher believes people should take more time before dishing out criticism, especially if they don’t have all the facts.  

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.