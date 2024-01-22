Subscribe
McLaren F1 driver Norris partners with YouTube star Lenney

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has secured extra investment for his Quadrant entertainment and gaming brand and welcomed top YouTuber Will Lenney as a co-owner.

Adam Cooper
Lando Norris, McLaren

Quadrant, which was launched by Norris, his management company ADD and the Veloce media concern in November 2020, says it has closed “a seven-figure investment round to fuel its growth ambitions.”

The brand has its own clothing line, produces social media content, and is involved in gaming and esports.

Norris’s new business partner Lenney, better known as WillNE, has a total of over seven million subscribers on his two main YouTube channels.

"Quadrant is going from strength to strength and it’s so exciting for me to see the team grow and create awesome moments for fans year after year,” said Norris.

“This announcement is a great way to kickstart 2024, enabling us to supercharge the company and give us the best chance to fulfil our lofty ambitions."

"I am thrilled to have the chance to be a part of the exciting journey that lies ahead with Quadrant,” said Lenney.

“Having been a fan of the brand since its conception, I am confident that we can work together to elevate it to the next level and provide real value to the Quadrant audience."

Lando Norris, McLaren with YouTuber Will Lenney, aka WillNE.

Lando Norris, McLaren with YouTuber Will Lenney, aka WillNE.

Quadrant says that the new funding will help the company “to further its creation of more entertaining and more uplifting stories than anyone else,” and that it will “fund the expansion of the business and the building of an industry-leading subscription platform.”

"We are delighted to have completed our first investment raise and welcome a new investor group to the Quadrant family,” said CEO Jamie MacLaurin.

“We look forward to growing our team, and championing creativity over the next year and beyond.

"WillNE joining Quadrant as co-owner also marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing audiences with the most entertaining and uplifting stories.

“His expertise, creativity, and dedication to our mission make him an invaluable addition to our team, and we look forward to achieving great things together."

