Subscribe
Formula 1
News

McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself

McLaren is assessing ways to better support Lando Norris, who proved “very harsh on himself” whenever he made a mistake during the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren, prepares for the 2023 McLaren team photo

Norris ended the campaign berating the “shit job” he had made of qualifying shootouts. This followed a slide in Abu Dhabi that denied him the chance to nick pole off Max Verstappen. The Briton was similarly self-critical of his one-lap performances in Austin and Mexico City.

This has led McLaren to consider ways to support Norris, such as replicating the “entourage” given to help tennis players or letting Norris target consistency rather than perfection.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether McLaren should intervene to help Norris kerb any mistakes, team principal Andrea Stella said: “It's about how you judge situations, it's about how you talk about situations, about how you interpret yourself. This one certainly deserves some attention.

“How can we just sometimes accept that a 99.9% lap is good enough? What are you up against? Always the 100% or consistency?

“When you look into opportunities with drivers, with the athletes at this level, you do it as a group. You do it 360 degrees around the driver.

“You can see in tennis, these players, they have an entourage around them, which is to support this incredible performance to actually deliver to the best of their potential.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Amid the driver errors, McLaren is working to assess whether major in-season upgrades that turned the MCL60 into a car capable of challenging Red Bull have also introduced tricky handling traits.

But Stella added that Norris was nevertheless “very harsh on himself”. He continued: “Certainly, even the way he addresses his own performance I think deserves attention because he just seems very harsh on himself.

“Sometimes we need to focus on the positives. There's quite a lot of positives and we need to make sure that we look into that, and we make the negatives in a way be functional to perform, not simply to punish yourself.”

It was also put to Stella that the impressive rookie campaign from Oscar Piastri had increased the pressure on Norris to lead to mistakes.

Addressing the team-mate relationship, the Italian said: “Because you have a competitive team-mate, you can see how you can go quicker in some places.

“We need to make sure that we support our drivers, extract their potential, which is something that is just continuous improvement.

“You do have to use all the information, including looking at trends during qualifying, like what happens when at the point we make a mistake, under which circumstances did we do that?

“Is there something that can be improved technically, but is there something that can be improved from the human side?

“So definitely we know that when the team-mate is strong, the second element [errors] tends to be more prevalent. So, something definitely to think about.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Ocon switches to “war mode” after “wasted opportunity” in F1 2023
Next article Mercedes F1 rivals all deny filing FIA complaint over Wolff allegations
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

Formula 1

FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff FIA backs away from investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

Formula 1

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge

Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge

Formula 1

Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge

Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately

Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

McLaren
More from
McLaren
The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration

The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration

Formula 1

The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration

See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren

See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren

IndyCar

See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Latest news

Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming”

Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming”

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming” Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming”

Alfredo secures NASCAR Xfinity ride with Our Motorsports for 2024

Alfredo secures NASCAR Xfinity ride with Our Motorsports for 2024

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix II

Alfredo secures NASCAR Xfinity ride with Our Motorsports for 2024 Alfredo secures NASCAR Xfinity ride with Our Motorsports for 2024

Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test

Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test

IMSA IMSA
Daytona December testing

Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500 IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe