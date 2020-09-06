Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Race in
00 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

McLaren: Our fight is not with Mercedes at Monza

shares
comments
McLaren: Our fight is not with Mercedes at Monza
By:

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl stresses that the team’s fight is not with Mercedes in the Italian Grand Prix, and it has to focus on the challenge from behind.

Carlos Sainz starts the Monza race from third place, and McLaren’s form off the line in 2020 suggests that he has a chance of mixing it with the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas that start from the front row.

However Seidl insists if Sainz does get ahead of a Mercedes at the start, McLaren won’t compromise its battle for third place in the race, and especially with the teams that it is currently fighting in the constructors’ world championship.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez starts fourth and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo seventh, with the latter in particular showing good race pace.

“I think in terms of approach it will not be different to any other race,” said Seidl when asked by Motorsport.com. “We usually have good starts, and always go into lap one trying to overtake the cars in front of us.

“I am sure we will try to do the same tomorrow, but even if that would happen and we could jump one of the Mercedes at the start, then you need to find the right balance on whether it actually makes sense to fight these guys, or try to keep them behind.

“Because in the end you may lose more performance by trying to do something that is simply not possible."

Read Also:

Seidl agrees that fifth place starter Max Verstappen is the biggest threat to Sainz in the race, despite an underpar qualifying.

“In terms of the cars that are behind Carlos at the moment, or between Carlos and Lando [Norris, who starts sixth], we have seen on Friday they had strong long runs, the Renault and the Red Bull with Max," Seidl said.

"He is always someone we would never underestimate in terms of race craft as well and the power they also have.

“So if everything goes normal I think it will be difficult to keep Max behind, but then I think we can put up a good fight with the starting positions we have against the Racing Points and the Renaults. and this is what we will try. 

"But as I said we will try to keep whoever is behind us, behind us as long as we can.”

The close battle for third place in the world championship, with McLaren, Racing Point, Ferrari and Renault separated by just nine points, adds extra intrigue to today’s race.

“In the end I think this fight in the constructors’ championship will be down to maximising race weekends,” said Seidl.

“The qualifying, and especially the Sundays in terms of race strategy, pitstops, driver performance, starts, getting through lap one also which is also a challenge here in the first and second chicane.

“But I think we have everything in our hands to score some good points again, and that is what we are aiming for.”

Related video

Alpine rebranding not based on nostalgia, says Renault boss

Previous article

Alpine rebranding not based on nostalgia, says Renault boss

Next article

Live: Follow the Italian GP as it happens

Live: Follow the Italian GP as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Two LMP2s for Road Atlanta as Performance Tech withdraws
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Two LMP2s for Road Atlanta as Performance Tech withdraws

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

50 years on: Fittipaldi pays tribute to F1 legend Jochen Rindt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

50 years on: Fittipaldi pays tribute to F1 legend Jochen Rindt

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"

Latest news

Live: Follow the Italian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Italian GP as it happens

McLaren: Our fight is not with Mercedes at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Our fight is not with Mercedes at Monza

Alpine rebranding not based on nostalgia, says Renault boss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine rebranding not based on nostalgia, says Renault boss

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling

Trending

1
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

2
Formula 1

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Bowyer hopes to be "part of this sport in any way" in 2021

5
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Latest news

Live: Follow the Italian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Italian GP as it happens

McLaren: Our fight is not with Mercedes at Monza
Formula 1

McLaren: Our fight is not with Mercedes at Monza

Alpine rebranding not based on nostalgia, says Renault boss
Formula 1

Alpine rebranding not based on nostalgia, says Renault boss

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling
Formula 1

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.