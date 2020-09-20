Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters

shares
comments
McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters
By:

McLaren says that Carlos Sainz will not be frozen out of any technical discussions at the team this year, despite his switch to the Ferrari Formula 1 team for 2021.

Sainz agreed earlier this year to move to Ferrari next season as replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who is on his way to Aston Martin.

While drivers moving to new teams has often left them locked out of any technical or development discussions, in case they take valuable knowledge with them to their new bosses, McLaren thinks its fortunes are best served proceeding as though nothing has changed.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said that his outfit’s main focus now is scoring the points it needs to finish third in the constructors’ championship – which is why it needs all the help it can from Sainz.

“At the moment, Carlos is still fully involved in everything we are doing here at the track and also back home,” said Seidl at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

“We clearly have the philosophy that that's the right way forward in order to get the maximum out of Carlos also.

“In the end, we share the same goals this year. He wants to get maximum points and results, and the same is happening on our side. That is valid for us as a team. And to be honest, I think we will go ahead like this until the end of the season.”

Read Also:

Earlier this year, Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul said that his team was not worried that Sainz’s replacement Daniel Ricciardo would take any valuable knowledge with him because McLaren’s scope for improving its car was limited by its engine switch to Mercedes.

He said: "With the way that the structure is, that the cars are more or less frozen between this year and next year, and also McLaren will have to use all their tokens on the pure chassis/engine integration, so no performance development there, that will give us the opportunity to work extremely normally with Daniel.

"The only thing is he won't be exposed to 2022. But frankly he would not be anyway, because it's still a bit far away from a driver perspective, even though a substantial part of our workforce is already on to 2022."

Related video

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull

Previous article

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Le Mans 24, H20: Rebellion issues put Toyota well clear
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Le Mans 24, H20: Rebellion issues put Toyota well clear

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Wolff rules out testing Williams car - Video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Wolff rules out testing Williams car - Video

Latest news

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu to miss Barcelona races after warm-up crash

1h
4
WEC

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC

5
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick tops Kyle Busch for Bristol Night Race win

Latest news

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters
Formula 1

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea
Formula 1

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

AlphaTauri boosted by move to Red Bull wind tunnel
Formula 1

AlphaTauri boosted by move to Red Bull wind tunnel

Latest videos

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions! 10:29
Formula 1

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions!

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008 03:08
Formula 1

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars 08:34
Formula 1

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 15:23
Formula 1

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.