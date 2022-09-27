Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch Next / Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023
Formula 1 News

McLaren to run ‘Future Mode’ livery at next F1 races

McLaren is to run with a tweaked 'Future Mode' livery for Formula 1's Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix, as part of a tie-up with team sponsor OKX.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
1/8

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
2/8

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
3/8

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
4/8

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
5/8

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
6/8

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
7/8

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
8/8

Photo by: McLaren

Listen to this article

The cars of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will feature neon pink elements and cyberpunk-inspired engine illustrations alongside its traditional orange papaya colours, to herald F1's return to Asia for the first time since 2019.

The livery forms part of a joint campaign between McLaren and crypto exchange OKX labelled 'Future Mode', with both drivers' race suits also being enhanced for the Singapore and Suzuka weekends.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that F1 being able to race once again in the important Asian market for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit marked something worth making an extra effort for.

"We're excited to celebrate our partnership with OKX through this bold and vibrant livery for the upcoming races in Asia," he said.

"McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage.

"It's fantastic to be returning to race in Singapore and Japan, and these incredible circuits provide a fitting backdrop for us to celebrate our partnership vision together."

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer of OKX, added: "It was incredibly fun for us and McLaren to co-design the livery for Asia.

"This new livery signals the arrival of bold new technology, and that is what OKX is all about. The cyberpunk design we created celebrates the influence of Web3 on popular culture and brings this exciting partnership to life on the racetrack.

"Making its debut at the night race in Singapore, this future-facing design mirrors the 24/7 nature of OKX and the cryptocurrency markets that never sleep."

The car skin will also be made available to race in the official F1 2022 computer game from next month.

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery

Photo by: McLaren

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Previous article

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Next article

Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023

Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 finally approves six sprints race for 2023 following FIA delay McLaren Singapore special livery
Formula 1

F1 finally approves six sprints race for 2023 following FIA delay

Piastri was unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him over F1 situation
Formula 1

Piastri was unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him over F1 situation

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

Latest news

Coming soon: Three all-new Porsche v Ferrari blockbusters
Le Mans Le Mans

Coming soon: Three all-new Porsche v Ferrari blockbusters

OPINION: Forget the movie Ford v Ferrari, there’s going to be an imminent remake of Porsche v Ferrari – only it’s not going to be on the silver screen but on the racetracks of the world… and the stock market.

F1 finally approves six sprints race for 2023 following FIA delay
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 finally approves six sprints race for 2023 following FIA delay

Formula 1 will hold six sprint races in 2023, after motor racing’s governing body finally agreed to the calendar tweaks after months of delays.

Piastri was unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him over F1 situation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri was unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him over F1 situation

Oscar Piastri admits he was not sure if Daniel Ricciardo wanted to hear from him, prior to his fellow Australian phoning him to speak about their Formula 1 situation.

F1 drivers call for FIA review of tighter pitlanes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for FIA review of tighter pitlanes

Carlos Sainz says that Formula 1 should take a look at potential safety issues in narrow pitlanes following some close calls at the recent Dutch GP.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
6 h
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.