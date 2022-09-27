McLaren to run ‘Future Mode’ livery at next F1 races

Listen to this article

The cars of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will feature neon pink elements and cyberpunk-inspired engine illustrations alongside its traditional orange papaya colours, to herald F1's return to Asia for the first time since 2019.

The livery forms part of a joint campaign between McLaren and crypto exchange OKX labelled 'Future Mode', with both drivers' race suits also being enhanced for the Singapore and Suzuka weekends.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that F1 being able to race once again in the important Asian market for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit marked something worth making an extra effort for.

"We're excited to celebrate our partnership with OKX through this bold and vibrant livery for the upcoming races in Asia," he said.

"McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage.

"It's fantastic to be returning to race in Singapore and Japan, and these incredible circuits provide a fitting backdrop for us to celebrate our partnership vision together."

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer of OKX, added: "It was incredibly fun for us and McLaren to co-design the livery for Asia.

"This new livery signals the arrival of bold new technology, and that is what OKX is all about. The cyberpunk design we created celebrates the influence of Web3 on popular culture and brings this exciting partnership to life on the racetrack.

"Making its debut at the night race in Singapore, this future-facing design mirrors the 24/7 nature of OKX and the cryptocurrency markets that never sleep."

The car skin will also be made available to race in the official F1 2022 computer game from next month.

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery Photo by: McLaren