Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains Next / Inside the most realistic F1 simulator you can buy
Formula 1 News

McLaren had "total lack of trust" before my arrival - Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed how the Formula 1 team was paralysed by a lack of trust between staff when he first arrived.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren had "total lack of trust" before my arrival - Brown
Listen to this article

Reflecting on the progress that the Woking-based squad has made since he joined at the end of 2016, Brown said the team was in a difficult spot in his early days.

Amid the on-track difficulties posed by the troubled partnership with Honda, and a board room battle between Ron Dennis and Mansour Ojjeh, Brown said that it was a far from happy ship.

"In terms of morale, there was a total lack of trust within the organisation," explained Brown about what he found when he first arrived.

"Everyone was kind of guilty until proven innocent from internal ways of working. So there wasn't any teamwork.

"I think it started at the top in the sense of there was so much going on at the board level, that there wasn't any adult supervision on the F1 team, because everyone was trying to buy each other out. So I think it didn't have the leadership."

Brown came on board in the aftermath of Ojjeh pushing for Dennis to step down as chairman, with the matter eventually going to court.

In the end, Dennis's contract expired in January 2017 and he subsequently agreed to sell the shares that he held at the company.

Mansour Ojjeh, TAG and Ron Dennis, McLaren Executive Chairman

Mansour Ojjeh, TAG and Ron Dennis, McLaren Executive Chairman

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Brown felt that the troubles at the racing team were triggered by these management battles distracting the senior bosses.

"I don't think that was any one person's fault," he said. "It was just more a situation where you have a board that's not getting along, and that's going to roll down the hill quickly. But there was a lot of lack of trust and confidence.

"I knew there were a lot of world championships and race wins within the racing team. And it was just about getting everyone collaborating and working together and believing. That took a little bit of time, and now we're at a really good place in essence."

Brown says the boardroom battles that dominated his early days are a thing of the past, with the structure at McLaren across its F1 and road car division working well.

"It's very clean, very clear," he explained. "You have a racing board, and a group board. The racing board makes the racing decisions, and the group board makes the automotive decisions.

"Michael Leiters, who's the CEO of automotive, and I get along. He came from Ferrari. We sit on each other's board meetings. So the collaboration between automotive and racing is excellent.

Read Also:

"It's also clear I report to the executive chairman Paul Walsh, who's also the executive chairman of automotive. And on the racing board, we now have very experienced people that know sport and know motor racing.

"They are the type of board you'd want to have as a CEO, because they understand how quickly the sport moves, how quickly you need to make decisions, and how the game works.

"So I feel extremely supported. Anything that I've needed from the board they've supported me on. The way it works is very, very good."

shares
comments

Related video

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains
Previous article

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains
Next article

Inside the most realistic F1 simulator you can buy

Inside the most realistic F1 simulator you can buy
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Inside the most realistic F1 simulator you can buy
Formula 1

Inside the most realistic F1 simulator you can buy

The Mercedes F1 mindset that helped it bounce back in 2022
Formula 1

The Mercedes F1 mindset that helped it bounce back in 2022

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

McLaren More from
McLaren
Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions

Norris: One F1 podium "isn’t enough" despite "very tough" year for McLaren
Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium "isn’t enough" despite "very tough" year for McLaren

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Triple Eight unveils Bathurst line-up, livery
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Triple Eight unveils Bathurst line-up, livery

Triple Eight has unveiled its all-Pro driver line-up for the Bathurst 12 Hour as well as a new look for its Mercedes.

BMW: Tough GTP development like “rolling a rock up a hill”
IMSA IMSA

BMW: Tough GTP development like “rolling a rock up a hill”

BMW’s LMDh project leader Maurizio Leschiutta admits that development of its brand-new M Hybrid V8 challenger has been like “rolling a rock up a hill”.

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023
IMSA IMSA

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023

The full on-screen schedule for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has been revealed today by NBC Sports, with coverage across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Next Bugatti hypercar to boast "bonkers" ICE developed by Rimac
Automotive Automotive

Next Bugatti hypercar to boast "bonkers" ICE developed by Rimac

Mate Rimac's next masterpiece will have a "totally bonkers" ICE, and the company's boss says we will all be "blown away" once the wraps will come off next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022 Prime

The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022

Who thought that once the fallout from Abu Dhabi 2021 was out of the way F1 could just get on with racing? That proved a forlorn hope, as once again political drama abounded in 2022. Here's how the year's biggest controversies played out

Formula 1
15 h
How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait Prime

How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait

When Charles Leclerc built a 46-point gap over Max Verstappen after three races of the season, expectation soared in Maranello - only to deflate amid embarrassing capitulation that prompted the departure of team boss Mattia Binotto. Unreliability, strategy errors and driver errors all had their part to play as the team faced an unexpectedly close challenge to hold onto second in the constructors' standings

Formula 1
18 h
The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains Prime

The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains

At a time of rampant calendar expansion, physiotherapists have becoming an increasingly important tool in a Formula 1 driver’s physical wellbeing. And as BEN EDWARDS explains, the winter is perhaps their most crucial period of the season.

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022 Prime

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022

The biggest rules reset in 40 years as Formula 1 reverted to ground effect regulations created new and demanding challenges for modern-era designers, as they worked within tight restrictions. Here are the major areas that had a determining outcome on the 2022 season.

Formula 1
Dec 18, 2022
The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed Prime

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed

Disappointed that the door to the senior team remains closed to him, Pierre Gasly has left the Red Bull family. But, speaking exclusively to OLEG KARPOV, he explains this is by no means a bitter separation and its dogged pursuit of the 2020 Italian GP winner has imbued him with confidence aplenty.

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2022
The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2022
How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022 Prime

How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared down and out after the opening three rounds, with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on a charge. But in the end the Dutch driver and his team put together a dominant and record-breaking Formula 1 campaign. Here’s how the season unfolded and the key moments which decided the 2022 season

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022

Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.